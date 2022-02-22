100 years ago: At least 34 Navy personnel killed in dirigible crash in Virginia

100 years ago

Feb. 22, 1922: At least 34 Navy personnel were killed in a dirigible crash at Norfolk, Virginia. The giant airship was on a shakedown cruise when it came in contact with power lines and caught fire. We are awaiting word of any Illinois people who may have been aboard.

75 years ago

Feb. 22, 1947: Two IWU dropouts plan to open Bloomington’s first coin-operated laundry business at 816 North Center. J. E. Francis and L. F. Duncan are also returning veterans, and will live in an apartment upstairs from the coin-op. They open March 1 with 21 machines.

50 years ago

Feb. 22, 1972: The School Street subway will be closed this spring as part of reconstruction of the Vernon Avenue-Beaufort Street railroad underpass. Closing the subway will save up to $150,000 in the project. If all goes according to plan, it will reopen sometime this fall.

25 years ago

Feb. 22, 1997: Green Gables, one of two popular eating spots at Lake Bloomington, will close. But it has a chance to continue if negotiations work out with possible new owners. Green Gables has been in the Elvidge family since 1952. It’s also a grocery store for the area.

