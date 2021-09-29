100 years ago: Army test pilot in Dayton reached 40,800 feet

100 years ago

Sept. 29, 1921: From page one: An army test pilot in Dayton, Ohio, reached 40,800 feet — a record 7.72 miles. His plane, a La’Pere biplane, had also set the old record. The engine died at 40,800 feet. Pilot Lt. John MacReady glided safely to the ground and posed for photos.

75 years ago

Sept. 29, 1946: The Howard Woodrum family has a happy home at 815 Kingsley St. in Normal. They built it themselves for $1,200. It’s a four-room, concrete block affair (still there today), for husband, wife and their six month old daughter. Construction took five months.

50 years ago

Sept. 29, 1971: Normal police have taken delivery on their first video equipment. It will be used in the field for taping events like demonstrations and police raids. More importantly, it will also record the behavior of drunken-driving suspects and make videos for officer training.

25 years ago

Sept. 29, 1996: It has been learned that Dorothy Gage, the real-life prototype for the star of the “Wizard of Oz” tale, is buried in Evergreen Cemetery. She died in 1898 at the age of 5 months. Dorothy was born here, and was the niece of L. Frank Baum, who wrote the story.

