100 years ago: Arbuckle murder case ends in mistrial

100 years ago

Dec. 4, 1921: The "Fatty" Arbuckle murder case has ended in a mistrial. All but two jurors voted to acquit the silent-film star. The jury foreman said one woman refused to consider the evidence from the start and would not change her vote “until hell froze over.” There will be a new trial.

75 years ago

Dec. 4, 1946: Portable Elevator Co. will install a new assembly line for making refrigerators. The assembly process includes a new degreaser machine that will clean the refrigerators before they go to the enameling and baking ovens. It will be the largest degreaser in the country.

50 years ago

Dec. 4, 1971: Bloomington Police Chief Harold Bosshardt has put an end to police officers receiving gifts. Most of them come from merchants along the beat. Bosshardt says the ban upgrades the professionalism of the department. The practice has always been around, according to officers on the police force.

25 years ago

Dec. 4, 1996: Commerce Bank has begun expanding its Normal branch at College and Towanda. Commerce needs more space since Citizens Savings Bank took over its branch on Veterans Parkway. In other banking news, Bank One is closing its downtown Bloomington branch.

