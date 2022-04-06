100 years ago: April shower brings impassible roads

100 years ago

April 6, 1922: April showers bring … impassible roads. About thirty miles of Bloomington city streets can’t be used because they are too muddy. The situation is just as bad or worse in rural areas of the county. This has gone on longer this year than any of the senior citizens can recall.

75 years ago

April 6, 1947: Mrs. Ray Teal of Waynesville has written a book and a New York publisher has accepted it. The book, “Shade of the Sycamore” tells her life’s story. It’s loaded with human anecdotes, and there really was a sycamore tree. She used Marion Pedersen Teal as a pen name.

50 years ago

April 6, 1972: Bloomington still has a small pocket of residents who came from Syria. Charles Abraham, 82, who was one of them, was found dead in his downtown hotel room. His friends, especially those at the Saratoga pool hall, recall him as a real nice guy and friend to everyone.

25 years ago

April 6, 1997: Saturday’s paper drive in Normal was so successful that it actually didn’t work out after a while. People brought so much paper to the trucks that they had to close. Others were turned away; some newspapers ended up in the landfill or blown around town in a gusty wind.

