100 years ago: Another serious accident on the C&A at Ocoya

100 years ago

Jan. 31, 1922: There has been another serious accident on the C&A at Ocoya, between Chenoa and Pontiac. A side rod broke or came loose on the engine pulling the Chicago-bound passenger train. The train wrecked at 40 miles per hour, and engineer Harry Rhea was badly injured.

75 years ago

Jan. 31, 1947: An ice storm has shut down central Illinois. Twin City buses were forced to stop running; utility poles came crashing down under the weight of ice on the lines. In Eureka, the power went off, cutting short a lie detector test being given in the El Paso murder case.

50 years ago

Jan. 31, 1972: The Clark station at Wood and Main was robbed for the fifth time since Oct. 14. Two men took $200 and escaped with the manager’s clothing. They were different robbers, and none has been caught. One man stood trial for one of the holdups but the jury acquitted him.

25 years ago

Jan. 31, 1997: Rev. Bert Lancaster is retiring from Wesley United Methodist Church. He is best known for not being the movie star with the same-sounding name, riding his motorcycle, and for being the popular pastor at his church for the past 17 years. Lancaster plans an active retirement.

