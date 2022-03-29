100 years ago: American State Bank concludes large real restate deal

100 years ago

March 29, 1922: American State Bank has concluded a large real estate deal to make an eventual move to the east side of the square. The bank bought a four-story building for $65,000 from heirs of George P. Davis. It has 19 feet of Main Street frontage and is 132 feet deep.

75 years ago

March 29, 1947: There’s a baseball expression “Tinker to Evers to Chance,” describing a double play. Tinker, Evers and Chance were Chicago Cubs who became great at making double plays 40 years ago. Now comes word that Johnny Evers has died at age 65 in Albany, New York.

50 years ago

March 29, 1972: The first week of spring often brings a winter storm. Twin Cities residents awoke today to falling snow. By noon it had stopped with 5 inches of the white stuff on the ground. It was the worst of the season, and the biggest March snowfall in 13 years.

25 years ago

March 29, 1997: Special censuses show the Twin Cities have grown close to 100,000 residents. But they’re not quite there. The census totals from Normal (just released) and Bloomington (1994) show a population of 99,926. An increase in the state motor fuel tax allotment is at stake.

