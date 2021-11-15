100 years ago: American Legion state headquarters moves

100 years ago

Nov. 15, 1921: Today is moving day for the state headquarters of the American Legion. Trucks will bring the legion’s furniture and other cargo from Springfield and deliver it to the Third National Bank. That will be the legion’s temporary HQ until the McBarnes building is finished.

75 years ago

Nov. 15, 1946: St. Joseph Hospital opened a polio ward for children. By today eight kids had been admitted, mostly transfers from St. Francis in Peoria. The patients in this ward will receive physiotherapy as part of their recovery. But new contagious cases will still be treated elsewhere.

50 years ago

Nov. 15, 1971: Amtrak, which began May 1, is running newer equipment through Bloomington. It’s still old, but the yellow Milwaukee Road passenger locomotives replace the familiar red GM&O racehorses of the past. In fact, we’re now seeing entirely yellow trains on Amtrak here.

25 years ago

Nov. 15, 1996: Archbishop Joseph Bernardin, 68, has died of pancreatic cancer in Chicago. He had announced his condition to the world only four months ago. His loss affects people of all faiths. Tributes came quickly from President Clinton, Gov. Edgar, and Rev. Jesse Jackson.

