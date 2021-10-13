100 years ago: American Legion chooses Bloomington as state headquarters

100 years ago

Oct. 13, 1921: The American Legion chose Bloomington over Springfield for its state headquarters. Bloomington won by 200 votes. The Legion will be headquartered in the new McBarnes Memorial building, and will enjoy free rent. The first offices will move here in January.

75 years ago

Oct. 13, 1946: Gen. Joseph “Vinegar Joe” Stillwell died in a San Francisco hospital. He was 63 and succumbed to liver cancer. Stillwell commanded U.S. troops in Burma (a loss) during World War II, and also at Okinawa, which resulted in victory. He asked to be cremated and his ashes scattered.

50 years ago

Oct. 13, 1971: West Twin Grove Christian Church will celebrate its 130th anniversary this Sunday. There will be the regular service, a basket dinner and a program. The congregation was founded in 1841 but had no building until 1848. In 130 years the church has had only 20 pastors.

25 years ago

Oct. 13, 1996: Downtown Bloomington is looking a little different. With a renovation in progress it’s hard to see daily changes. But slowly the south side of the square is being upgraded, apartments are renting, and stoplight posts are even being painted to match the trash cans.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.