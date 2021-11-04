 Skip to main content
100 years ago: Amateur Music Club books Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

100 years ago

Nov. 4, 1921: The Amateur Music Club has booked the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Eugene Ysaye, for a Monday night concert at the Coliseum. Tickets are 50 cents for adults and a quarter for children under 14. The concert will begin at 8:15 pm.

75 years ago

Nov. 4, 1946: The strike at the Beich Candy Co. shows signs running long. Talks have broken down, and now the Teamsters Union has set up a heated tent for picketers outside the plant. The strike began with 19 workers in the shipping department, and others honored the picket line.

50 years ago

Nov. 4, 1971: ISU was all set to build new President David Berlo a new house west of the golf course. But then the bids came in around $119,000, too high to be accepted. Plans for the 4,300-square-foot home will be redesigned in an effort to secure bids under the $100,000 budget.

25 years ago

Nov. 4, 1996: Richard and Wanda Hale have run the meat locker plant in Saybrook since 1952. They bought it from the Farm Bureau. Hale says there are few places where farmers can get their livestock custom butchered and wrapped. Customers come from as far away as Bloomington.

