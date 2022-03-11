100 years ago: All Normal schools close for Spring Break

100 years ago

March 11, 1922: All Normal schools, including ISNU, U High and Metcalf, are closed for a week’s vacation. They will reopen March 20. Homeward-bound college students packed the Normal depot, where trains picked up young passengers headed for Joliet and Chicago.

75 years ago

March 11, 1947: George McNear, president of the TP&W Railroad, was shotgunned to death in Peoria last night. He was killed as he walked in his neighborhood. McNear was a focal point in the labor strife that had beset the TP&W for some time. Labor denied any involvement in the crime.

50 years ago

March 11, 1972: Robert Stufflebeam was found innocent of armed violence, burglary and aggravated assault. The case stems from a January 1971 burglary. A key prosecution witness refused to testify. Stufflebeam went free and witness Aaron Patrick went to jail for his refusal.

25 years ago

March 11, 1997: Normal will build a shelter along Constitution Trail and name it in memory of Ron Allers. He was Normal’s building commissioner and died of leukemia Jan. 17. Allers loved to build, and his family expressed pleasure with Normal’s commitment to the shelter.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.