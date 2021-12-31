100 years ago: Albert Barnes dies in his Decatur Doctor's office

100 years ago

Dec. 31, 1921: Albert Barnes, 55, who used to be a well-known butcher at My Store, died in his doctor’s office in Decatur. He was on his way to the doctor when he collapsed in the street and had to be carried the rest of the way. Barnes was from a pioneer family in Bloomington.

75 years ago

Dec. 31, 1946: Former Normal Mayor Grant Ridenour was named the new police chief. He starts at 8 a.m. tomorrow, but first will finish his old job at midnight. Ridenour is a McLean County sheriff’s deputy. He was one of three applicants, all of whom are in law enforcement.

50 years ago

Dec. 31, 1971: The proposed Midstate Expressway linking Rockford and Decatur supposedly remains a top priority with the state. But there’s still no money to build the Midstate or some other roads on the state’s list. It’s not on the list of roads slated for funding in the next year.

25 years ago

Dec. 31, 1996: Clark and Cindy Stoller are selling the Gridley Hardware & General Store. Longtime employee Dave Wettstein and his wife Cindy are the buyers. The sellers will keep the building and lease it back to the store. They have other businesses, so they decided to sell.

