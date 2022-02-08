100 years ago: Afternoon fire destroys Schipper & Block dry goods and clothing store in Pekin

100 years ago

Feb. 8, 1922: An early afternoon fire all but destroyed the Schipper & Block dry goods and clothing store in downtown Pekin. Two adjoining stores, a hardware shop and a pharmacy, suffered smoke and water damage. S&B’s losses were estimated at $80,000 and the cause is unknown.

75 years ago

Feb. 8, 1947: Now we know. Even the thermometer freezes in the Alaska cold. Former Bloomington resident C. O. Chaddon, now living in Alaska, writes from Anchorage that mercury freezes at 40 below zero; and 19 straight days have passed with sub-zero temps.

50 years ago

Feb. 8, 1972: About 150 people packed the city council chamber to protest Bloomington’s urban renewal plan for Forty Acres and other spots in town. While some objected to their properties being targeted for demolition, others complained of alleged strong-arm tactics.

25 years ago

Feb. 8, 1997: Circle Lanes has replaced the first ten feet of each of its bowling lanes with a synthetic surface. The popular bowling center on Holiday Drive has been open since about 1960. Someone has already bowled a perfect game on one of the refurbished surfaces.

