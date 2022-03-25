100 years ago: Actress Josephine Hamner returns to hometown

100 years ago

March 25, 1922: Actress Josephine Hamner, formerly of Bloomington, returned to her home town in the production of “The Great Lover” at the Chatterton Opera House. She received a grand ovation for her performance. It was her first show in Bloomington as a professional.

75 years ago

March 25, 1947: Four days into spring, a snowstorm worse than any this winter crippled the Twin Cities. Many of the phones were out, trains couldn’t run because of utility poles that fell across the tracks, and the only open road was Route 66 to Joliet. The sheriff’s radio system was out.

50 years ago

March 25, 1972: In the “good to know” category: General Telephone is changing the dial tone on 16,000 phones in three local exchanges as a prelude to installation of touch-tone. Two other exchanges are already done. The new tone is musical in sound — E-flat to be exact.

25 years ago

March 25, 1997: One of Normal’s first class of paid firemen is leaving, but he’s not going far. Fire Chief George Cermak, 52, will retire to head the newly formed Fire Prevention Bureau. It’s less stressful and pays less, but exactly what he wants. Jim Wilson will be the new fire chief.

