100 years ago: A stray wolf found prowling around Gridley

100 years ago

Oct. 20, 1921: A stray wolf dog has been prowling around Gridley the last few days. Efforts to capture it failed until it became frightened during a storm. The wolf dog made its way into a house and hid under a bed. It’s a dangerous dog but could be trained and made into a pet.

75 years ago

Oct. 20, 1946: Snake dances are now banned, says BPD Chief Clyde Hibbens. A recent dance through downtown Bloomington resulted in vandalism and theft. It was an unauthorized connection to BHS’ homecoming. Hibbens says he’ll deny any future requests for snake dance permits.

50 years ago

Oct. 20, 1971: State wildlife officials poisoned Holiday Lake to kill all the fish. The bottom feeders were the targets. They made the lake overpopulated. But bass, bluegill and others were the innocent victims. They’ll be restocked later. The biggest kill was a 38-pound buffalo fish.

25 years ago

Oct. 20, 1995: “Fail-Safe” is showing at the Normal Theater. Another classic, “Duck Soup,” is coming this weekend. Other first-run movies in town include “Tin Cup,” “The First Wives Club,” and “Independence Day.” Multi-screen cinemas rule, except for the single-screen Normal.

