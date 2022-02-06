100 years ago: A full-page ad extols virtues of the 1922 Franklin

100 years ago

Feb. 6, 1922: A full-page ad extols virtues of the 1922 Franklin. The Syracuse-made car has been around for 20 years, with models ranging in price from $2,450 to $3,800. The engine is air cooled, and its frame is wood rather than steel. The Franklin gets 20 miles per gallon of gas.

75 years ago

Feb. 6, 1947: About 200 seedmen, growers and staff members attended the Funk Bros. Seed Co. annual winter meeting. The news was good: The hybrid seed corn profit was twice its 1940 level. And five of the seven winners of the corn-growing contest resulted from the G-hybrid seeds.

50 years ago

Feb. 6, 1972: Local losses today include F. Russell Foster and Dr. Leon T. Fruin. Foster headed the McLean County Public Aid Department for 32 years before retiring in September 1970. Fruin was a Normal physician and president of the Illinois State Medical Society when he died.

25 years ago

Feb. 6, 1997: The Humane Society is suing the Town of Normal over a bequest from a resident. The suit alleges she died leaving money to build a new animal shelter with matching funds from the town, and that the town violated the provision. Mayor Karraker says it’s up to the courts to decide.

