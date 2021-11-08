100 years ago: A dozen train robbers strike the Illinois Central's New Orleans Limited

100 years ago

Nov. 8, 1921: A dozen train robbers struck the Illinois Central’s New Orleans Limited near Paxton. In Wild West style, they shot several people, blew up the mail car, and stole the money. The train limped to Champaign where the wounded were hospitalized before it continued south.

75 years ago

Nov. 8, 1946: Traffic at West Market Street and Morris Avenue was blocked when a freight car derailed on the railroad bridge above the street. The mishap tore up planking and ties on the bridge and dropped pieces of the ties onto the street. No passers-by were reported hit by the debris.

50 years ago

Nov. 8, 1971: Three Bloomington patrolmen are new sergeants on the police force today. Beverly “Red” Bradshaw, Wayne William Emmet, and Gene Simmons will help to fill a shortage of supervisors. Bradshaw is a 16-year veteran officer. The others joined up in 1964 and 1965.

25 years ago

Nov. 8, 1996: Sportland Honda-Yamaha owner Steve Karsten drowned on a family vacation in Cancun, Mexico. Karsten, 39, was described as an energetic, upbeat man who loved life to the fullest. He is survived by his wife, Robin, whom he met when she called on him as a TV ad sales rep.

