100 years ago: A commission of two doctors finds Julio Della Piagga insane and unfit to stand trial for robbery

100 years ago

March 19, 1922: A commission of two doctors found Julio Della Piagga insane and unfit to stand trial for bank robbery. He’s charged with trying to hold up the De Witt County National Bank in Clinton. Instead of standing trial, he was taken to the state hospital in Kankakee.

75 years ago

March 19, 1947: Judy Bryant, 15, formerly of Bloomington and Clinton, appears in the movie “The Egg and I.” She plays one of the children of Ma and Pa Kettle. It also stars Fred MacMurray and Claudette Colbert. Judy and family lived at The Oaks, 301 E. Grove St., Bloomington.

50 years ago

March 19, 1972: ISU student Janette Barnes, 20, of Peoria was killed when her parachute failed to open on a skydiving outing. She was in a plane with two other members of a skydiving club and had jumped from 3,600 feet near Pekin. The FAA will investigate, and in inquest will be held.

25 years ago

March 19, 1997: Astronaut and space shuttle pilot Scott Altman returned to Lincoln to visit with schoolkids. Altman was born in Lincoln and raised in Pekin. He has yet to fly his first mission but that’s coming. At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Altman’s the world’s largest astronaut.

