100 years ago: A bad Halloween night

100 years ago

Oct. 31, 1921: It was a bad Halloween night. Bloomington saw a lot of vandalism despite the 30 extra police on the streets. In Carlock an irate homeowner fired a shotgun at young pranksters, hitting two of them. One may die. The shooter is in custody pending outcome of the injuries.

75 years ago

Oct. 31, 1946: Police say it wasn’t the kids who caused a commotion this Halloween night; it was the adults. BPD took 24 calls tonight, all but four of them about adults behaving badly and dogs biting people. Some calls appeared routine, but others involved alcohol and assault.

50 years ago

Oct. 31, 1971: Bloomington’s 14th annual Halloween parade drew 1,400 entries tonight. Lots of free candy was tossed around, and numerous prizes were awarded. Around town, police reported eight vandalism incidents, with a total damage estimate of $300.

25 years ago

Oct. 31, 1996: Former Pantagraph city editor Dick Streckfuss, 64, died today in Lincoln, Nebraska. He began as a young reporter in 1958, and his byline appeared in this paper for 19 years. At the time of his death he was on the journalism faculty at the University of Nebraska.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.