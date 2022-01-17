100 years ago: 700 people fill tables for the Association of Commerce banquet

100 years ago

Jan. 17, 1922: Seven hundred people filled the tables for the Association of Commerce banquet. The speaker was a Judge Kennesaw Mountain Landis, a true luminary of the time. He became the first commissioner of big league baseball in 1920 following the Black Sox scandal.

75 years ago

Jan. 17, 1947: A cat got trapped in a storm sewer at Oakland and Willard. The police and street departments combined to perform a rescue, but the cat refused to come out. It’s still there. Fred Solterman, the point man for the street department, ran out of patience. He left and will try later.

50 years ago

Jan. 17, 1972: Winter’s grip produced more grief. At Mackinaw, a semi and snowplow collided, seriously injuring the truck driver from Danvers. Outside Colfax, winds up to 38 mph hampered firemen as they tried to save a house. They were finally ordered to back off and let it burn.

25 years ago

Jan. 17, 1997: Central Illinois has been socked with its second winter storm in a week. This time winds up to 37 mph are compounding the hardships. Shelters are seeing more homeless people; the mail is slow, snowplows are knocking over mailboxes; and schools are closing.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.