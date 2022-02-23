100 years ago: 50th anniversary for Mr. and Mrs. John Drake of Kappa

100 years ago

Feb. 23, 1922: Saturday is the 50th anniversary for Mr. and Mrs. John Drake of Kappa. Drake was actually a southerner, but a northern sympathizer, who came north during the Civil War. He and a partner built the first grain elevator in Kappa about 1883. The Drakes enjoy good health.

75 years ago

Feb. 23, 1947: IWU President William E. Shaw, 75, died suddenly. He suffered a heart attack in a taxicab on the way to Chicago' Union Station, where he was to board a train for Bloomington. Shaw has been IWU president since 1939, and was in Chicago to attend an alumni dinner.

50 years ago

Feb. 23, 1972: The Chenoa water supply was taxed to the limit last week when fire destroyed the old Pike Hotel. As a result, the city is asking residents to conserve water. The town well’s recovery has been inadequate so far. Firemen used 300,000 gallons of water to fight the fire.

25 years ago

Feb. 23, 1997: Local apartment owners expressed worry about the glut of vacancies — 10% or 11% — in today’s market. Adding to that, developers keep building large complexes. The economy is a factor. Low interest rates are making homebuyers of many potential tenants.

