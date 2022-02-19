100 years ago: 50 beekeepers form the McLean County Beekeepers Association

100 years ago

Feb. 19, 1922: About 50 beekeepers met at the Farm Bureau last night and formed the McLean County Beekeepers Association. By joining forces they hope to promote honey production and control disease. W.R. Anderson of Normal was elected president of the group.

75 years ago

Feb. 19, 1947: Logan County authorities are holding Henry Miller, 29, of Arkansas on a bad check charge. Their background check of the suspect shows he has been married eight times in eight years. This includes one woman he later learned was already married to someone else.

50 years ago

Feb. 19, 1972: Delavan School Supt. Howard Hibbs, 45, died in Hopedale Community Hospital. Because of his death there will be no school in Delavan Monday. Hibbs was an educator in Illinois and Arizona for his entire career. He had been at Delavan since 1964.

25 years ago

Feb. 19, 1997: The McLean County Board approved a controversial new gravel pit along Stringtown Road southwest of Bloomington. The vote was 14-5. Stark Excavating comes out the winner for now. But an opposition leader said this probably isn’t the last of the issue.

