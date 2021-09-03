100 years ago: 42 patients at Fairview Sanatorium

100 years ago

Sept. 3, 1921: There are now 42 patients at the Fairview Sanatorium (now the McLean County Nursing Home) north of Normal. The facility was originally built with 31 beds but expanded to meet the influx of tuberculosis patients. Four new patients were admitted this past week.

75 years ago

Sept. 3, 1946: Holiday travel for Labor Day was reported close to its pre-war peak. During a one-hour period Monday, the Pantagraph counted 383 vehicles passing one spot on Route 66. The pre-war count was 400. Most were cars, few were trucks, and few of the cars were new.

50 years ago

Sept. 3, 1971: Roy Cramer, 37, was missing from his dorm at the Lincoln State School Annex. He is blind, and more than 100 people searched the area for five days before he turned up in a corn field. Cramer’s alive, but hospitalized and in poor condition. It’s not known why he went missing.

25 years ago

Sept. 3, 1996: Nick Petri, 84, was grand marshal of the Labor Day parade. Petri has worked in three fields; on the railroad, tending bar and in a fish market after eighth grade. His career took off when he joined his first union in 1937. The parade originated downtown and ended at Miller Park.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.