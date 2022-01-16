100 years ago: 35 countries to send delegates to student Christian conference in China

100 years ago

Jan. 16, 1922: Thirty-five countries will send delegates to a student Christian conference in Peking, China. Miss Helen Kasbeer of Normal, now a junior at Wisconsin, will be one 12 from the U.S. She is a U High graduate and the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. J. W. Kasbeer.

75 years ago

Jan. 16, 1947: Dale Township voters approved formation of a fire protection district. Now Judge Underwood will name three trustees, who will organize the district, build the fire station and buy the equipment. Dale Township has two unincorporated towns: Covell and Shirley.

50 years ago

Jan. 16, 1972: John Baldini, 84, was a cook at Lucca’s Italian Restaurant (now Lucca Grill) when he was struck and killed by a truck as he walked to work. He cofounded the restaurant in 1936, and it is still in the Baldini family. The truck driver was ticketed and posted his license as bond.

25 years ago

Jan. 16, 1997: A second convicted arsonist has been sentenced in the fire that destroyed a home in Crestwicke while a family slept inside. They escaped safely. Brandon Wyse, 18, will serve 10 years in prison for his part in the crime. But details of what really happened remain unclear.

