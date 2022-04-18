100 years ago: 21 people killed during tornadoes

100 years ago

April 18, 1922: At least 21 people were killed in a system of tornadoes and storms that reached from Chicago to Centralia and into Indianapolis. Among the victims was Laura Marsee of Wiliamsport, Indiana. She had two sisters, Mrs. Walter Davis and Mary Holderbee, who live in Bloomington.

75 years ago

April 18, 1947: Twenty-five more bodies have been found in the rubble of the Texas City explosion, pushing the death toll over 300. In Bloomington, The Pantagraph, WJBC Radio and the Louis E. Davis post of the American Legion have given seed money to start a relief fund.

50 years ago

April 18, 1972: Normal City Council approved two more full-time firemen and one fire inspector, at a cost of $40,160. City Manager Dave Anderson also sought to add three police officers but that effort stalled. A cooperative agreement with ISU police will be explored first.

25 years ago

April 18, 1997: Enough is enough. ISU will ban consumption of alcohol in fraternities and sororities in 1998 or 1999. The university expects the ban to drastically reduce the number of wild parties that have led to fights and trashing of Greek system houses. Some students are not pleased.

