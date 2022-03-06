100 years ago: 200 local Boy Scouts hold parade around courthouse

100 years ago

March 6, 1922: Two hundred local Boy Scouts staged a parade around the courthouse to promote the upcoming Rotary Follies. The BHS band led the way. Then the marchers formed a hollow “O” and the Scouts’ drum and bugle corps gave a performance in the center.

75 years ago

March 6, 1947: The latest “bug” going around is a knockout. Absentee rates are as high as 20 percent to 30 percent in local schools. Doctors won’t call it the flu, but instead say it is some form of upper respiratory virus. Business absenteeism at State Farm and Eureka-Williams is not as high.

50 years ago

March 6, 1972: A freight train derailment west of the Allin Street crossing didn’t cause much damage, but it blocked four streets that crossed the N&W Railroad to the west. Ten cars were derailed, and it was first feared a tank car carrying butane had ruptured. But it was found intact.

25 years ago

March 6, 1997: Dan and Connie Hardesty bought the Dairy Queen at 2306 East Oakland and turned it into Hardesty’s Food Shop. Dan used to run Wendy’s in Springfield but got tired of the commute from Bloomington. So the family is going out on its own. Grand opening is March 20.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.