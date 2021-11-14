100 years ago: 13 hijackers break into Pekin whiskey storage vault

100 years ago

Nov. 14, 1921: 13 hijackers broke into a Pekin whiskey storage vault, bound and gagged two watchmen, and made off with 16 barrels of bonded whiskey. The liquid loot is worth about $34,000, making it one of the greatest whiskey hauls ever in Illinois. The thieves are still loose.

75 years ago

Nov. 14, 1946: A Michigan labor union has asked the BPD to do some detective work. An 89-year old carpenter named Albert Fackeral is trying to find his sister Emma, now married to a doctor these last 40 years. The old man is fine, but needs to list his next of kin for when he dies.

50 years ago

Nov. 14, 1971: Congressional redistricting handed Rep. William Springer parts of McLean, Piatt, DeWitt, and Macon Counties. It’s mostly Republican territory. But Springer, a Champaign Republican, has just shocked everyone by declaring he won’t seek reelection.

25 years ago

Nov. 14, 1996: Another fire has struck ISU’s Watterson Towers, home to 2,000 students. This one was believed accidental, the result of a cigarette tossed into a waste can. Loss was estimated at $10,000. A recent, more costly blaze at Watterson was the product of a prank gone bad.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.