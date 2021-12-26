100 years ago: 10,000 passengers ride the Chicago & Alton in Illinois

100 years ago

Dec. 26, 1921: About 10,000 passengers rode the Chicago & Alton in Illinois on Christmas Eve. Railroad officials think that’s a record for holiday travel on the C&A. They had to use every coach the line had, as long as it was roadworthy. With the extra passengers, nothing ran on time.

75 years ago

Dec. 26, 1946: Four Christmas babies, all boys, were delivered at local hospitals. The parents were Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Jacobs, Mr. and Mrs. Everett Prather, and Mr. and Mrs. Albert Bess, all at Mennonite. At Brokaw Hospital, a son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Mounce.

50 years ago

Dec. 26, 1971: Richard Bond has taken over as president of the University of Northern Colorado at Greeley. He had been a vice president of ISU when Richard Berlo was named president here. Bond was pictured talking with student leaders in front of his home in Greeley.

25 years ago

Dec, 26, 1996: Three area high school marching bands are packing up for bowl game parades. The NCHS band will march in the Fiesta Bowl parade in Arizona. Olympia’s band will appear in the Gator Bowl parade in Jacksonville, Florida; the Blue Ridge band will be in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.