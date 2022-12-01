10 Heyworth students named State Scholars; 14 from Olympia attend FFA convention

SCHOLARSHIPS

Illinois State Scholars

HEYWORTH — Ten seniors from Heyworth High School have been selected as Illinois State Scholars.

The 10 students include Bailey A. Brooks, Clare E. Carpenter, Braden D. Denning, Samantha G. Felan, Corey B. Hadden, Ahnnika Hess, Valory G. Karr, Kate M. Lamb, Madeline R. Stork and Ethan J. Trask.

The Illinois State Scholar Program identifies graduating high school seniors who possess superior academic potential.

Students from nearly every high school in Illinois compete in the program. State Scholars can be found on the campuses of nearly 200 public and private institutions of higher education in Illinois. The combination of students' exemplary college entrance examination scores and outstanding high school achievement indicate an especially high potential success in college.

AWARDS

National FFA Convention

INDIANAPOLIS — Fourteen FFA members from Olympia High School attended the 95th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis between Oct. 25 and 28.

The horse judging team attended all four days of the convention and received a silver award. They judged eight horse classes, giving four sets of oral reasons.

The members who attended include the horse judging team of Tarah Hilt, Libby Shaffer, Kassidy Tackett, Cheyenne Hanlin; other members included Isabelle Forrest, Brooke Rogers, Brandon Wood, Reed Naughton, Rylee Robb, McKenna Lally, Nora Collins, Kyler Simpson, Carter Lynch and Chase Ragar.

The following members supervised the trip: Braxton Apel, Sarah Larkin, Palmer Scheets, Camryn Hilt, Kaitlynn Whitecotton, Ava Daniels, Chloe Oliviero, Keith Birdsell, Cooper Phillips, Logan Demling, Karleigh Rhodes and Kailey Johnson.

The members attended two general sessions, a student workshop, explored the career and college fair, visited the FFA shopping mall, and visited sites throughout Indianapolis. Each day FFA members had the opportunity to learn about businesses and talk to colleges with good agriculture programs.

Members also heard from speakers like U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack; former WNBA star Tamika Catchings; FFA Eastern Region Vice President Mallory White; and National Officer Coty Back.