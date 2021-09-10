 Skip to main content
Point of emphasis; Toledo Cumberland allows no points in stopping Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 45-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Toledo Cumberland shutout Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 45-0 on September 10 in Illinois football action.

In recent action on August 27, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off against Downs Tri-Valley and Toledo Cumberland took on Shelbyville on August 27 at Toledo Cumberland High School. For a full recap, click here.

