Welcome back to "Long Story Short." Sorry we missed you last week, but we're back! McLean County Unit 5 Superintendent Kristen Weikle joins Jack and Kelsey to talk about the school year, and Tim helps guide us through some of the biggest stories of the week.
This week, the team discusses:
- The recent explosion at ADM in Decatur
- More Than Pink Walk celebrating breast cancer survivors
- Meat Cutting competitions
- Runaway forklifts
Music by Diamond Tunes.