Welcome back to "Long Story Short," your weekly update on Central Illinois news. This week, Julie Emig, executive director for McLean County Museum of History, joins Kelsey Watznauer and D. Jack Alkire to discuss the biggest stories of the week.
This week, the crew discusses:
Visitors at the Farm Progress Show on Wednesday line up to meet members of the family behind the popular, farm-focused YouTube channel Welker Farms.
Congratulations to Week 1 Football Player of the Week, Central Catholic's Will Adelman
Will Adelman, Central Catholic
Central Catholic's Will Adelman rushed for 208 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown as part of a 345-yard rushing effort for the Saints in a 63-6 win against Pontiac.
Brady Augstin, Normal Community
Normal Community's Brady Augstin was part of a defense that shut down powerhouse Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in a 54-14 blowout win. Augstin read a Levi Hanauer pass perfectly and took the interception the other way for a 63-yard touchdown as part of two interception returns for TDs for NCHS.
Josiah Edmonson, Normal West
Normal West's Josiah Edmonson rushed for two touchdowns as part of a balanced offense in the Wildcats' 47-7 Big 12 win against Champaign Central.
Cole Klein, Tri-Valley
Tri-Valley's Cole Klein (22) had touchdown runs of 8, 28, 1 and 4 yards on his way to 110 yards in the Vikings' 35-7 win against Warrensburg-Latham.
A.J. Codron, Bloomington
A.J. Codron completed nine passes in Bloomington's 41-0 win against Peoria Richwoods, with four going for touchdowns. He threw for 137 yards total in the win.
Mason Boles, Eureka
Eureka's Mason Boles had two rushing touchdowns and another receiving in the Hornets' 49-6 win against Canton.
