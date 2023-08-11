Welcome back to "Long Story Short," your weekly update on Central Illinois news. This week, Bloomington District 87 Superintendent David Mouser joins D. Jack Alkire and Kelsey Watznauer to talk about the upcoming school year and some of the biggest stories in Central Illinois.
Besides District 87, the crew discusses:
Veterans hold a ceremony in honor of National Purple Heart Day
Clay Jackson
Pantagraph back-to-school ads from the 1920s to 1990s
Ike Livingston & Sons - Aug. 27, 1920
Aug. 27, 1920
W.H. Roland - Sept. 3, 1926
Sept. 3, 1926
Miller-Jones Co. - Aug. 29, 1929
Aug. 29, 1929
Livingston's - Sept. 2, 1930
Sept. 2, 1930
The Newmarket - Sept. 4, 1936
Sept. 4, 1936
J.C. Penney - Aug. 26, 1937
Aug. 26, 1937
JC Penney's - Sept. 6, 1940
Sept. 6, 1940
Rexall Drug Store - Sept. 6, 1940
Sept. 6, 1940
Sears, Roebuck and Co. - Aug. 29, 1941
Aug. 29, 1941
The Woolen Mill Store - Aug. 20, 1942
Aug. 20, 1942
Bloomington Association of Commerce - Aug. 12, 1947
Aug. 20, 1942
Bloomington Federal Savings and Loan - Aug. 9, 1953
Aug. 9, 1953
Penney's - Aug. 22, 1954
Aug. 22, 1954
Branom's Junior Boot Shop - Aug. 10, 1956
Aug. 10, 1956
Pantagraph Printing and Stationery - Aug. 10, 1956
Aug. 10, 1956
Ulbrich & Kraft - Aug. 10, 1956
Aug. 10, 1956
Klemm's - Aug. 6, 1961
Aug. 6, 1961
Jack & Jill - Aug. 9, 1961
Aug. 9, 1961
Ensenberger's - Aug. 9, 1961
Aug. 9, 1961
Klemm's - Aug. 9, 1961
Aug. 9, 1961
The Bootery - Aug. 18, 1963
Aug. 18, 1963
Corn Belt Finance - Aug. 27, 1966
Aug. 27, 1966
Moberly & Klenner's - Aug. 30, 1969
Aug. 30, 1969
Murrays - Aug. 15, 1973
Aug. 15, 1973
Pines - Aug. 16, 1973
Aug. 16, 1973
Discount Den - Aug. 16, 1973
Aug. 16, 1973
Sorg's Jewelers - Aug. 16, 1973
Aug. 16, 1973
The Woolen Mill - Aug. 16, 1973
Aug. 16, 1973
Frederick's - Aug. 16, 1973
Aug. 16, 1973
Bass Shoe Factory - Aug. 16, 1973
Aug. 16, 1973
Livingston's - Aug. 16, 1973
Aug. 16, 1973
Adolph's Discount Center - Aug. 26, 1973
Aug. 26, 1973
Pines - July 30, 1981
July 30, 1981
The Little Folks - July 30, 1981
July 30, 1981
Eastland - July 30, 1981
July 30, 1981
JC Penney - Aug. 8, 1982
Aug. 8, 1982
Pines - Aug. 15, 1985
Aug. 15, 1985
Carle - Aug. 26, 1984
Aug. 26, 1984
The Alamo - Aug. 26, 1984
Aug. 26, 1984
Fox & Hounds Aug. 26, 1984
Aug. 26, 1984
Kellogg's - Aug. 14, 1988
Aug. 14, 1988
Eastland - Aug. 10, 1991
Aug. 10, 1991
Top It Off - Aug. 13, 1992
Aug. 13, 1992
Lens Lab - Aug. 13, 1992
Aug. 13, 1992
CityLine - Sept. 4, 1997
Sept. 4, 1997
