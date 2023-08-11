Welcome back to "Long Story Short," your weekly update on Central Illinois news. This week, Bloomington District 87 Superintendent David Mouser joins D. Jack Alkire and Kelsey Watznauer to talk about the upcoming school year and some of the biggest stories in Central Illinois.

Besides District 87, the crew discusses:

To read more about any of the stories mentioned this week, find our full reporting at pantagraph.com, herald-review.com and jg-tc.com or download our apps, available for Apple and Android.

Subscribe to "Long Story Short" for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Music by Diamond Tunes.

Pantagraph back-to-school ads from the 1920s to 1990s Ike Livingston & Sons - Aug. 27, 1920 W.H. Roland - Sept. 3, 1926 Miller-Jones Co. - Aug. 29, 1929 Livingston's - Sept. 2, 1930 The Newmarket - Sept. 4, 1936 J.C. Penney - Aug. 26, 1937 JC Penney's - Sept. 6, 1940 Rexall Drug Store - Sept. 6, 1940 Sears, Roebuck and Co. - Aug. 29, 1941 The Woolen Mill Store - Aug. 20, 1942 Bloomington Association of Commerce - Aug. 12, 1947 Bloomington Federal Savings and Loan - Aug. 9, 1953 Penney's - Aug. 22, 1954 Branom's Junior Boot Shop - Aug. 10, 1956 Pantagraph Printing and Stationery - Aug. 10, 1956 Ulbrich & Kraft - Aug. 10, 1956 Klemm's - Aug. 6, 1961 Jack & Jill - Aug. 9, 1961 Ensenberger's - Aug. 9, 1961 Klemm's - Aug. 9, 1961 The Bootery - Aug. 18, 1963 Corn Belt Finance - Aug. 27, 1966 Moberly & Klenner's - Aug. 30, 1969 Murrays - Aug. 15, 1973 Pines - Aug. 16, 1973 Discount Den - Aug. 16, 1973 Sorg's Jewelers - Aug. 16, 1973 The Woolen Mill - Aug. 16, 1973 Frederick's - Aug. 16, 1973 Bass Shoe Factory - Aug. 16, 1973 Livingston's - Aug. 16, 1973 Adolph's Discount Center - Aug. 26, 1973 Pines - July 30, 1981 The Little Folks - July 30, 1981 Eastland - July 30, 1981 JC Penney - Aug. 8, 1982 Pines - Aug. 15, 1985 Carle - Aug. 26, 1984 The Alamo - Aug. 26, 1984 Fox & Hounds Aug. 26, 1984 Kellogg's - Aug. 14, 1988 Eastland - Aug. 10, 1991 Top It Off - Aug. 13, 1992 Lens Lab - Aug. 13, 1992 CityLine - Sept. 4, 1997