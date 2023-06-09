Hello, hello, hello and welcome back to "Long Story Short," the weekly podcast wherein D. Jack Alkire, Kelsey Watznauer and Tim Cain break down some of Central Illinois' biggest stories.

Sorry about the late post, we had some technical difficulties, but everything's better now.

This week, the crew discusses

To read more about any of the stories mentioned this week, find our full reporting at pantagraph.com, herald-review.com and jg-tc.com or download our apps, available for Apple and Google.

Subscribe to "Long Story Short" for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Music by Diamond Tunes.