Hi all! Welcome back to "Long Story Short!" We had so much extra interview content this week that we didn't want to waste, so here is another bonus episode.
Sit back, relax and enjoy hearing Julie Emig, executive director of the McLean County Museum of History, walk us through all the big projects coming up!
Vintage Pantagraph newspaper ads for medicine, 'magic' remedies
St. Jacobs Oil - July 14, 1887
Castoria - July 26, 1892
Rheumatic Ring - May 29, 1894
Beefmalt - May 29, 1894
Wakefield's Cough Syrup - Feb. 13, 1908
Olive Tablets - Nov. 20, 1911
Allcock Plasters - March 2, 1917
Olive Tablets - Feb. 23, 1918
Laxative Bromo Quinine - Oct. 16, 1918
Bayer Tablets of Aspirin - April 24, 1919
Bayer Tablets of Aspirin - April 29, 1919
Snake Oil - Nov. 22, 1919
Beecham's Pills - Nov. 22, 1919
Snake Oil - Nov. 29, 1919
Bayer Tablets of Aspirin - Sept. 21, 1920
J.C. Hutzell's Eczema Treatment - Nov. 11, 1922
O-Joy Corn Wafers - March 4, 1930
Dr. Pierce's Favorite Prescription - March 19, 1930
666 Tablets - March 25, 1930
Cuticura - March 25, 1930
Geo-Mineral - Dec. 8, 1948
Anacin - Jan. 16, 1963
Liquiprin - Aug. 27, 1970
Icy Hot - Nov. 20, 1977
