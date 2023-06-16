Hello, hello, hello and welcome back to "Long Story Short," the weekly podcast wherein D. Jack Alkire and Kelsey Watznauer are joined by Drew Zimmerman to break down some of Central Illinois' biggest stories.
This week, the crew discusses:
- Bloomington approves $18.5M downtown housing development agreement
- Police accountability and body cameras
- Decatur schools closed because of structural issue
- Fit-2-Serve offering straight-from-the-garden farmers market in Mattoon
- Juneteenth celebrations
Music by Diamond Tunes.