Plus Bought & Sold 4/27/22

These McLean County real estate transfers were filed in the office of the McLean County Recorder of Deeds. Sale prices are those indicated on the real estate transfer declarations.

Surrounding Townships

Towanda

3532 Shepard Road, Normal, TJ Development to Trunky Bay Construction, $100,000.

17459 N. 1200 E. Road, Richard and Christopher Walden, Lori Mills, Nancy Mays and Charles McBurney, heirs, to Donald Walden, $195,000.

West

Parcel No. 31-06-300-001, Dorothy Brandon to Janet L. Carlson, $36,223.

Parcel No. 31-06-300-001, Dorothy Brandon to Carol A. Builta, $36,223.

White Oak

110 S. Perry St., Carlock, Mark J. and Jennifer S. Lawyer to Pace Rentals, $55,000.

Bloomington

14 Canterbury Court, Carrie L. Givens to Micah C. Penhollow, $118,000.

2102 Altoona Road, Dyanna R. Winton to John Bielanski, $249,000.

307 Robinhood Lane, John R. and Sharon J. Tarvin to Hongly Thai, $180,000.

606 Radliff Road, Darren Rogers to Dusti Rogers and Alex Broad, $161,000.

3127 Monterey Road, Allan H. and Janice G. Bates to Brody and Olivia Mikel. $260,000.

1121 Andover St., Michael L. Carrington to Patrick J. and Jeffrey R. King, $180,000.

1211 Riviera Drive, Jenna R. and Christopher T. Cabrera to Jennifer Renee Rients, $160,000.

912 Mayflower Ave., Brett and Jordan Lyle to Brandon Cross, $169,000.

10 Brittany Court, Brian Stenger to Rachele L. Ackerman, $349,900.

79 Astoria Way, Deborah J. Prodehl to Lorene Young, $165,000.

2204 E. Lincoln St., Robert F. and Julie Kaye Zenor to Richard Gray, $94,000.

6006 Jackpine Road, Andrew J. Hedrick to Andrew J. Hedrick and Lisa A. Nicholas, $141,000.

1207 S. Clayton St., Chad J. and Brandi M. Cooper to Christopher C. Carroll and Janet Beccaro, $99,000.

4007 Rockledge Road, Jeffrey R. and Megan Dahm to Nupur Kumari and Umakant Sinha, $365,500.

3103 Carrington Lane, Adis Sahbegovic to Katelyn Fitzgerald and Michael McDowell, $309,900.

322 Garfield Drive, Marjorie A. Young to Joseph Weter and Sara Armstrong, $163,000.

2807 Wellington Way, Lucas A. Killian to Barb and Roger Petri, $200,000.

9 Bent Court, Donald and Lindsey Peterik to Gary and Peggy Ifft, $401,000.

329 Garfield Drive, Robbie E. Robertson and Michelle L. Duncan to Erick Wince and Karen D. Mercer, $155,555.

4 Dry Sage Circle, Sanjiv Jha and Nitu Kushwaha to Jeffrey Lubiszewski, $300,000.

1312 Inglewood Circle, Mary Jo Barker and Susan Barker Gildner to Kathi L. and Gary L. Cain, $160,000.

505 S. McClun St., Kent D. and Lisa M. Whiteside to Action Roofing, $5,000.

38 Chiswick Circle, David C. and Angela D. Slama to Dean and Sarah Fletcher, $260,000.

426 Priscilla Lane, Ron and Anifa Nurceski to M & M Real Estate Partnership, $135,000.

504 E. Jackson St., Zoeller and Burcham Properties to Gray Property Management, $150,000.

215 Hillside Lane, Madonna M. and Charles R. Epperson to Kathryn Murray, $199,900.

2309 Anchor Drive, Jonathan M. and Ashley F. Pierce to Victoria L. Jackson, $165,000.

2713 Essington St., Todd A. and Margaret M. Jefferson to Zachery Sterkowicz, $175,000.

1040 Ekstam Drive, Jonny and Jonathan Ninow to Nicholas Bertsche, $94,000.

2003 E. Taylor St., Margaret H. Frye to Brian D. Armstrong Jr., $100,000.

Normal

1822 Taft Drive, Olivia and Brody J. Mikel to Colton J. Sandoval, $145,000.

806 Jersey Ave., Deanna and Michael Ferrara to BJ Armstrong, $150,000.

1814 Chuck Murray Drive, Cynthia Meiners to Andrew R. Meiners, $210,000.

1138 Hershey Road, Trunk Bay Construction to Perry and Kelly Schoon, $351,388.

3 Ridgemont, Sue E. and Ronald J. Drinan to James M. Russell, $338,500.

2704 Shepard Road, Marlito P. and Ginaline S. Favila to Gary and Nancy Houser, $300,000.

211 Riss Drive, JL and Charline Davie to Arnulfo Jr. and Karen Polanco, $220,000.

10 Wilmette, Louis, Marie and Charles Sila to Marvin and Catherine Cannon, $145,500.

507 Grant St., Norman C. Larsen to Erin Adele Groves, $152,000.

1821 Salton Stall Drive, Newrez and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to Julie Grant, $220,000.

1825 Marina Drive, Janet L. and Steven A. Mackey to Jasmine Nichelle Noel, $196,000.

212 S. Bone Drive, Dametric and Kawana L. Burnett to Kaitlin M. and Craig R. Culp, $180,000.

1702 Rockingham Drive, James S. Salzman to Jeanne M. Stebbins, $82,200.

1321 Lismore Lane, Eric J. and Audrey M. Johnson to Joshua and Abigail Williams, $185,000.

1010 N. Walnut St., Katherine E. Shumaker to Donald and Sharon Dunham, $129,000.

906 S. Cottage Ave., Andrew McLean Rector Jr. to Victor Manuel Lopez, $124,900.

406 Labrador Lane, Priscilla and Nana Baffour Okyere to Jeffrey W. McNutt and Alexan-dria E. Stickney, $275,000.

205 Orlando Ave., David Brucker to Steven L. and Eliecyl G. Garlinger, $175,000.

1410 Hanson Drive, Linda Davis, Trevor M. and Aerin K. Hilton to Sonya Ann Mitchell, $210,000.

Surrounding Townships

Allin

100 S. Grant Ave., Stanford, Rusty and Nila Vinson to Elizabeth Finn, $65,000.

404 N. Chestnut St., David E. and Karen H. Boswell to Noah I. Mitchell and Makayla R. McCollum, $126,900.

Cheney’s Grove

509 S. Main St., Saybrook, Donald L. and Sharon Dunham to Thomas Splittorff and Jessica Strack, $115,000.

Downs

603 S. Lincoln, Ellen R Dekay Partners to Automated Storage Solutions, $121,000.

Empire

109 Falcon Ridge Drive, LeRoy, Douglas and Shannon Hacker to Andrew and Sarah Ho-ronzy, $235,000.

905 Taylor Lane, LeRoy, Andrew and Sarah Horonzy to Mark Anderson, $153, 000.

Hudson

17409 Harris Drive, Nationstar Mortgage and Mr. Cooper to Stempora Group, $75,300.

Martin

31799 East 1800 North Road, Colfax, David R. and Marianne E. Lasser to Roger K. and Melissa Jane Johnson, $234,900.

309 Terra Lane, Colfax, Noelle Christine Tongate to Jacob and Taylor Cope, $127,000.

204 E. Main St., Colfax, Donald R. Meiners and Carmen Koelper to Lloyd Campbell, $1,000.

204 E. Main St., Colfax, Carmen Koelper and DRM Family Farms to Lloyd Campbell, $24,000.

Old Town

19323 US Highway 150, Lee Ora J. and Richard G. Osborn to Richard David and Laura J. Long, $325,000.

20056 Shaker Lake Road, William K. and Vicki King to Daniel Mikaelian and Lori D. Pierdomenico, $479,000.

Towanda

809 Table Rock Circle, IUVO Constructum to Bruce A. and Kathi A. Knapp, $427,786.

1155 Duck Horn Drive, Bruce Freed to Karthik Varma Nadimpalli, $268,000.

113 Hunt St., David and Angela Herzog to Patrick and Anne Barnes, $273,500.

Bloomington

1-6 Oakbrook Court, Bloomington Oakbrook to Bayoak HC5, $5,650,000.

16164 Raintree Road, Neel Mookerjee and Mickinzie Magarity to John and Kelli Pasley, $397,500.

1413 W. Grove St., Anthony J. and Jennifer E. Brown to Kevin William Busfield, $94,000.

1203 Broadmoor Drive, Marjorie L. Isom to Sean Susanin, $190,000.

907 Mayflower Ave., Gregory and Gary Hamblin to Erin Kelly, $175,000.

17 Red Maple Court, Kenneth D. Verkler to Sreehari Challa and Vasantha Ravi, $420,150.

1101 Alexander Road, Denver and Tiffany Nord to Samuel Carrillo, $411,000.

2902 Morningside Drive, Charlene K. and John H. Barth to Kathleen Meredith, $170,000.

19 Whites Place, Lane A. O’Malley to Mark R. Pressburger, $200,000.

12 Fetzer Drive, Craig and Tanya Stambaugh to Brindavanam, $181,500.

1410 S. Oak St., Edward S. and Marilyn Joan Szarek to Brian D. Johnson, $32,000.

1312 S. Madison St., Gina M. and John Reynolds to Patti Lynch, $105,000.

435 Priscilla Lane, Ryan Curtis to Harold Streator to Hayle Waller, $136,500.

36 Astoria Way, Howard L. Daughenbaugh Jr. and Cynthia Perkins to Jack R. and Martha B. Ross, $57,000.

36 Astoria Way, Howard Lee Jr. and Judith Daughenbaugh to Jack R. and Martha B. Ross, $113,500.

1315 S. Hinshaw Ave., Julie L. and Ethan Tevis to Kelly and Jose M. Luna, $153,000.

1803 E. Lafayette, Tom D. and Mary Ann Givens to Frank L. Sr. and Pam Fosdick, $155,000.

3106 Eagle Creek Drive, Laura Runkel to Benjamin James Fraley and Abby Rae Lattanzio, $294,000.

11 Chatsford Court, Harley W. and Jennifer L. Hansel to Jeremy D. and Jacqueline R. Bork, $185,000.

805 E. Olive St., Sheriff Jon Sandage and Leonard E. Siglerto Cevat Karasen, $38,801.

508 ½ S. Evans, Kenneth D. and Nancy S. Brown to Charles Bethel, $21,000.

508 ½ South Evans, Charles Bethel to Paul Michael Evans, $20,000.

2307 Knollbrook Way, Rafah Masri and Ghassan Quahwaji to Theodore D. Lasley, $345,000.

436 Priscilla Lane, Travis Dale and Rebecca Eisele to Russell W. Shelton, $144,000.

208 Lake St., Raymond R. and William John Tevoert to Scott J. Ulbrich, $120,000.

521-523 E. Hamilton Road, Loren I., Eleanor K. and E Kathryn Troyer to Scott Mardis, $165,000.

1303 Watersound Way, Cynthia Brown to Jeffrey and Patricia Purcell, $420,000.

2912 Kingsbury Court, MR4A to Justin Meiron, $226,000.

1312 Pinehurst Drive, Guilia Holdings to Alex M. Nigro, $149,000.

2805 Blarney Stone Lane, Rod R. and Ruth E. Hoff to Greg and Lisa Weiland, $380,000.

210 Rowe Drive, Cathleen Haas to Anthony and Molly Uhren, $415,000.

2207 Bracebridge Road, Kelly J. Knutson to Daniel and Mallory R. Jones, $249,900.

4 Pendleton Way, Paul L. and Kay O’Brien to Charles range, $310,000.

35 Holder Way, Kathy Joann Calahan to Morgan and Angela Lair, $230,000.

1010 W. Market St., Debra Kae Hinthorn to Wiltz Painting, $50,000.

105 Powers Drive, Shirley R. Jacobs to Willard and Kathleen Snodgrass, $190,000.

2816 Powell Drive, Allen Rick Walls to Mark and Jill Muhlhauser, $486,000.

1211 E. Jefferson St., Fred Jr. and Marcia Basolo to Isiah Smith, $179,000.

14 Inglewood Lane, Marion E. and James R. Arnfield to David T. and Pamela K. Braun, $331,000.

1207 Bancroft Drive, Dorothy J. Brickey to 3T Properties, $167,000.

15 Downing Circle, Dennis and Sheri L. Frank to Alicia Stoddard Foley, $265,000.

1403 Tearose Lane, Sairam Sainath Reddy and Namaratha Reddy Chintala to Sundara-krishnan Hariharsasubramanian and Kanagadhara Sundaarakrishnan, $320,000.

3115 Copper Creek Road, Thiago Silva to Jaime L. Cash, $250,000.

52 Brookstone Circle, Signature Custom Homes to Satish Kalikevaye, $480,000.

2704 Fox Trot Trail, Tom Wilkes Emanuel Jr. to Raymond Wing Pong and Louisa MK Lai, $215,000.

221 Magnolia Drive, Donald E. Sr. and Pamela J. Murphy to Hanns C. Bell, $138,000.

8 Stark Circle, Bryan and Hayleigh Byers to Sandra G. Henson, $266,108.

Normal

619 Orlando Ave., Bayberry Normal to Bayoak HC5, $13,350,000.

1506 Northbrook Drive, Joseph R., Sheryl L. and Jessica L. Wright to Jalms, $55,000.

17 Broadway Place, Janet Stillings to April Lindsey Cottrell, $195,000.

2608 Shepard Road, Kimberly D. Ommen to Jill and Trina L. Wilberg, $295,000.

1637 Erin Drive, Kelly A. and Kevin Cagle to Russell C. and Colleen D. Bauer, $190,500.

207 Field Court, Ronald E. and Ruth M. Parsons to Ralph Duane Palmer, $225,000.

1607 Torrey Pines, James R. Whitlow to Brionna Pratt, $262,000.

402 E. Summit St., Andrew G. Kubik to Betsy Lyn Wilkes, $201,000.

814 Fell Ave., Lorena Hernandez to Shane Clark and Esther Bovier, $167,000.

2999 Blue Heron Road, Rebecca Harmon to Venkatesh Kumar Reddy Bada and Anitha Kona, $274,000.

902 Dresser Drive, Carlton M. and Sandra K. Jenkins to John A. and Diane L. Buis and Amy Joy Tofte, $230,000.

307 Margaret Ave., Gregory R. Houghham to James R. Jr. and Cathy L. Mcafee, $120,000.

603 Highpoint Road, Shannon Tobin to Latoya L. Woods, $172,000.

105 E. Lincoln St., Susan Weeks to Ricki and Max Schwartz, $82,000.

1803 Chuck Murray Drive, Nicolas J. and Amanda K. Rassi to Joseph and Suzanna Keim, $257,000.

801 Ethell Parkway, Susan and P Steve Koprivica to Sean Searcy, $180,000.

705 Approach Road, Ryan J. and Danielle M. Thomas to Raymond Eric Munganga and Bosango Popy Ememe, $250,000.

1103 Chippewa, Jory William and Melanie Maria Pieper to Steven and Cassandra Leib, $167,000.

304 Martin St., Gregory Scott Webb to MC United Ventures, $135,000.

503 E. Lincoln St., Tyler and Jenna Marie Weber to Sara Boynton, $160,000.

118 Eastview Drive, Jeannie D. Adams to Kathleen R. Gadbury, $120,000.

1300 Heritage Road, Garrison B. and Michelle E. Sexton to Thomas Matthew and Melissa Rae Waterson, $212,000.

1303 Clover Lane, Andrew Riemenschnitter to Daniel J. III. And Krystin Labadie, $157,000.

1801 Partidge Point, Albert J. and Shelli Zimmerman to Dale Aaron and Natalie Brewer Selburg, $332,524.

Surrounding Townships

Allin

106 W. Boundary St., Stanford, Lynn A. Sands to Jake Terry, $130,000.

Anchor

106 West St., Federal Home Loan Mortgage to Aaron H. Steffen, $39,600.

Arrowsmith

101 S. Tipsord St., Terry, Marilyn C., Mark J., and Michael J. Stewart and Terriann M. Bauer to Todd M. and Janet M. Fingerle, $117,500.

Cheney’s Grove

101 S. Center St., Saybrook, Andy W. Stevens to William Waller to Leanora Dennison, $65,000.

Chenoa

723 E. Fuller St., Clint R. and Kayla S. Kupferschmid to Aaron M. Aberle, $138,000.

Cropsey

40387 East 2300 North Road, Dennis A. and Sarah Ann Brummitt to Matthew A. and Catherine J. Routien, $152,000.

Dale

9075 Deer Ridge Drive, Joshua J. and Jaime E. Peters to Tracey Dunne and James Thurm, $415,000.

Danvers

18599 N. Apache Path, David L. and Jodi Robbins to Jeffrey A. Britt, $407,450.

Parcel No. 12-24-176-003, Michael, Rodney, Lori and Frank L. Merrick to Rodney L. and E Lisa Merrick, $49,600.

18655 Tomahawk Trail, Jesse and Vicki McAllister to Bill and Gail Welk, $279,000.

Dawson

403 N. Main, Ellsworth, Tiffany Hamling to Taylor Nicole Tow, $106,000.

Dry Grove

14078 Fox Hills Road, Cheryl G. Schultz to James and Teena Bennett, $296,000.

Empire

913 Taylor Lane, LeRoy, Kathryn and Jon Gagnon to Zachary and Lauren Daughty, $185,000.

27492 US 150 Highway, LeRoy, William T. and Barbara A. Bohn to Ryan and Kellie Koerner, $382,500.

Gridley

107 W. Sixth St., Kathleen A. Turpin to Michael S. Dehoff, $83,900.

114 W. Third St., Barbara Griffin to Sandra L. Swope, $74,900.

Hudson

14318 East 2500 North Road, Shirley A. and Terry Lee Downen, Judith Ann Price to Strokes International, $188,500.

201 E. Franklin St., William P. Sr. and Norma J. Foree to Tiffany Ogdon Smith, $160,000.

Lexington

133 Delane Drive, Patricia A. Birlingmair to Diana Kay Birch, $180,000.

306 W. Walnut St., BC Investments to Margie Coran, $127,500.

308 W. Chestnut, Donna A. Williams to RTPF Investments, $110,000.

219 W. Main St., Donna A. Williams to RTPF Investments, $140,000.

302 W. Walnut St., BC Investments to Jordan, Dennis and Bonita R. Wilson, $128,500.

118 N. Cedar St., BC Investments to Collin Nyasvisvo, $128,500.

Martin

310 W. North St., Colfax, James Robert and Evelyn L. Sloan to Larry D. Howard, $94,908.

Old Town

20014 Shaker Lake Road, Kimberly D. Brucker to Brett and Kimberly Mapel, $400,000.

19863 Jared Drive, Robert and Deana Lauria to Haden Keith Kirkpatrick and Susanna Christine Kalnes, $775,000.

403 Raef Road, Downs, Keith Gosch to Kasey Riesberg and Bryan Sheppelman, $262,000.

Randolph

401 S. Buchanan St., Heyworth, Todd and Madison Rich to Robert Heath Spratt, $94,500.

Towanda

810 Table Rock, Normal, TK Homes of IL to Brandon Sarjoo, $405,000.

Bloomington

1202 S. Clayton St., Albert Klauzer to Owen Bates and Susan Runyon, $145,000.

3110 Winchester Drive, Dorothy and Ladona Poa Edwards to Linda Johnson, $115,000.

201 Packard St., Maria P. Nagle to Adam Bennington, $102, 500.

1209 Langford lane, Anthony R. and Molly C. Uhren to Jessica and Daniel Sperry, $345,000.

1102 Hollyridge Circle, Francisco and Kristin Angles to Wade Allen and Leah Elizabeth Williams, $245,000.

1 Autumn Court, Amy Starr to Lindsey and Lewis Dickinson, $218,000.

3402 Crossgate Drive, David L. and Cheryl Diane Brent to Andrew L. Brent, $235,500.

2911 Breezewood Blvd., James Knippenberg to Terry S. and Jamie F. Slingsby, $215,000.

306 Garfield Drive, McKenna A. Herald to Lisa K. Allen, $170,000.

8 Fedor Circle, Snyder Entities to Robert and Melissa Park, $275,000.

3 Lake Ridge Court, Margaret A. Hopkins to Allen M. and Thomas S. Quade, $150,835.

804 E. Monroe St., Victor and Jessica Levandoski to Lisa Sawatzki, $115,013.

413 Kretizer Ave., Kristina Mlincsek to Travis Rafferty, $132,500.

8733 Blooming Grove Road, Kevin Dehm to Quinn and Amy Boland, $273, 500.

18 Brandywine Court, Janet M. Tarry to Thomas J. and Vera J. Strobel, $110,000.

213 Magnolia Drive, Rachel M. Allen to Eda Kent, $145,000.

1313 Bancroft Drive, Mark E. Fisher and Jill M. Gibson to Miranda L. Buob and Nathan L. Guevara, $145,000.

8827 Tam O Shanter Drive, Christanthe McCormic to Joseph A. Clough, $299,000.

2914 Lone Oak Road, David W. Fedor and Land Trust to Steven and Deborah Marcy, $360,000.

513 W. Oakland, Donald L. and Debra Holliday to Jordan Thomas, $126,600.

504 N. Evans St., Gray Property Management to Crabwell Properties, $100,000.

1012 W. Front St., Bluestem Properties to Michael F. Wright, $12,500.

103 N. Regency, H5 Holdings to Nord Dental Center, $435,000.

3203 Winchester Drive, Roger and Barb Petri to Charles E. McCullough III and Teresa L. Reed, $185,000.

1203 Morrissey Drive, Earl R. and Janice K. Grim to Lawrence Properties Investment, $195,000.

1104 Woodbury Place, Tornquist Family Foundation to Nehemiah Goodwin, $157,000.

2 Long Cove Court, Jeremy R. and Renee Vinson to Pragash Murugesan and Sowmia Narayani Janakiraman, $235,000.

1106 N. Western Ave., Debra Johnson and Stephen P. Fisher to Brody Blakely, $100,000.

8624 Oakmont Road, Deborah Vail to Nancy Howard and Lisa and Cory Matheny, $196,000.

502 E. Locust St., Kevan and Christine Zinn to Saeed Saadat, $125,000.

604 IAA Drive, Gerald Harmon to Fiesta Ranchera of Illinois, $500,000.

5 Pembrook Circle, Kevin M. and Natalie A. Perry to Kathleen Laura Lipe, $210,000.

25 Everett Court, Kellyn B. Maynard to Eric Wilks, $225,000.

111 Rust Road, Kathi and Gary Cain to Lori L. Ricketts, $90,000.

312 Wilkins Way, Cedar Ridge of Bloomington to Ashley Love, $282,231.

2704 Westbrook Drive, Monica Thomas to Jen Swearingen, $213,000.

1110 S. Lee St., Todd A. and Penny Feehan to Kenny Ray Beason, $68,000.

507 S. State St., Kathryn E. Sampeck to Leslie M. Romagnoli, $208,000.

2 Chesterfield Court, Karl D. and Cynthia K. Laun to Cecil Shigueru Simon Shinke, $264,500.

807 N. Oak St., Sarah Petersen to T Mcintyre Properties, $122,500.

708 E. Bell St., Taylor and Jacob Cope to Mary Jennifer Miller, $130,000.

1411 W. Grove St., Richard E. and Sandra S. Nordine to Alyssa Rose Rook, $151,000.

1302 Hinshaw Ave., Holly J. and Kyle Lohrstorfer to Mary H. Hernandez, $180,000.

504 E. Mulberry St., Lana Jo and Kevin M. Kilpatrick to Brian Keith Barr, $120,000.

1239 Dogwood Lane, Chicago Title Land Trust Company to Francisco Ruiz, $60,000.

1611 Indiana St., Terry Hernandez, John Thomas Henson, Donn Bradford and Corinna Miramontes to Efrain and Michelle Hernandez, $25,000.

2913 Conlor Drive, Donald K. and Gayle P. Kane to Rafael Valedon Arce, $245,000.

1219 Rutledge Road, Melodee Sculfield and Hollis L. Peden to Tri Cross Properties, $60,000.

611 Bradley, Joseph L. Hensleigh to Ralph Francis and Kelly Jo White, $197,500.

56 Ravenwood Circle, Glenn J. and Annette Swichtenberg to Kevin M. and Natalie A. Perry, $275,000.

5001 Fleming Lane, Diane Schneider to Stephen and Leann Ziegenhorn, $325,000.

Normal

914 Drayton St., Michelle Watson to Papachya Borrull, $170,000.

2982 Buffalo Lane, Naga M. and Sitalakshmi Pachigolla to Sampath Anugoju and Swathi Chittimalla, $315,000.

1504 Donegal Drive, Richard L. and Tara J. Archibald to Gaston and Kristin Guerrero, $260,000.

2084 Denton Lane, David McBeath to Walter Slater II and Cheri O’Brien, $300,000.

1502 Ensign Drive, Richard D. and Lucille A. Gramm and David Wegman to MJM Partner-ship, $230,000.

1817 Jacobssen Drive, Starlyn Jorgensen to Carl and Rachel Marie Edwards, $160,000.

106 Highpoint Road, Benjamin A. and Rachel Webb to Hein Van Tran, $200,000.

1645 Belclare Road, Justin Kissinger to Paul R. and E. Lynette Trautwein, $175,000.

813 Sheridan Road, Angela T. Davis and Carol A. O’Connor to Nancy Gasperson, $150,000.

1830 Marina Drive, Joseph T. Jr. and Nicole Thornton to Frederic A. and Valerie H. Lyons, $250,000.

1403 Pine Forest Drive, Gail M. Nelson to Gayle M. Saunders, $242,500.

608 Harris St., Mark, Frederick and Maurice Zalcman to Dream Big Properties, $49,600.

106 E. Cypress St., Scott Wilke to Jordan Bartelmay, $120,000.

10 Maple Place, Paul R. Kahle to Tenley J. Banik, $143, 137.

207 W. Summit St., Mary A. Munson to Arthur WM. And Cindy L. Caldwell, $150,000.

3021 Wild Horse St., Thomas E. and Elizabeth L. Feathers to Caleb D. and Sophia Hoerr, $309,000.

105 Marie Way, Robert A. Schmedake, Eric W. Barnes and Janet L. Claus to Eric W. Barnes and Robert A. Schmedake, $45,000.

1421 Godfrey Drive, Lewis and Lindsey Dickinson to John Derrig and Randi Wilson, $179,900.

12 University Court, Anthony J. and Rachel Angelos to Maria Novotny, $140,000.

1603 Ensign Drive, Albert R. and Elizabeth S. Hornbrook to James K. and Beverly K. Hornickel, $262,000.

2947 Two Elks Road, Jason and Brennah L. Harbert to Santhosh Rajan Rajaselar, $295,000.

1103 Whitaker, 3 T Properties to Justin A. Auteka, $225,000.

Surrounding Townships

Arrowsmith

106 S. Tipsord St., Vince Plank to Luis Duran, $80,000.

312 N. Main St., Clifton D. and Loretta Gibbens to Jessica Levandoski, $176,000.

Chenoa

Parcel No. 03-01-152-005, TRREI to Matthew Arns, $8,000.

Dale

10801 Melton Drive, SLLR and Twin Cities Trust to Zeinab A. Taha, $50,000.

Danvers

407 W. North St., Kathleen Sweeney to Derek Cheshareck, $185,000.

Downs

408 N. Highway Ave., Brandy E. and James R. Elmore to Norman Leasing, $129,000.

Empire

610 N. Main St., LeRoy, Brandon L. and Amanda Baker to Alex Sarver and Courtney DeYoung, $135,000.

115 N. Chestnut, LeRoy, Jon Daniel Schertz to Sylvia A. Clouser, $159,000.

37 River Run, Downs, Ross and Amber Amend to Joshua and Jaclynn Guin, $357,500.

911 N. White St., LeRoy, Robert M. Spratt to Tyler Michael Creamean and Erin Danielle O’Connell, $174,900.

Funks Grove

Parcel No. 34-01-100-001, Joseph A. Kieser to Robert and Laura Kieser, $297,000.

Parcel No. 27-31-200-005, Joy, Joel Jason and Jennifer Nicole Tominov, Monica Marie Elkin and Payton Christopher Harp to Gerhardt and Harriette Immega, $70,000.

Gridley

Parcel No. 02-09-400-002, Jeffrey W. and Christian S. Porzelius to J Nussbaum Group, $55,000.

Lexington

103 Diane Drive, Clint Maas to Cory Walter Leake, $189,900.

Martin

206 S. Center St., Colfax, David M. and Stephanie Hahn to Chelsy R. Keller, $72,500.

Old Town

9358 Abbey Way, Downs, Jennifer D. Swearingen to Ross and Amber Amend, $400,000.

19619 Highland Drive, Andrew and Lisa A. Novinska to Jesus Martinez and Shelby Lauren Valladares, $267,000.

Randolph

Parcel No. 35-12-400-007, Daniel R. and Rebecca S. Lindsey to Ryan D. Yoder, $153,600.

17760 Old Principal Road, Heyworth, Theresa M. and Ryan D. Yoder to Brandon E. Do-novan, $135,730.

14874 East 275 North Road, Heyworth, Antonio Herrera to Corey and Trisha Pearl, $25,000.

Towanda

3705 Silverado Trail, TJ Development to Balsimo Construction, $52,500.

20523 East 1500 North Road, Marie McCurdy to Vincent Carlson, $195,000.

137 Fincham Way, DJS Apartments to Lindsay A, Oriold, $169,900.

1030 Stags Leap Road, Carrie J. Albright to Anindya and Rusha Mitra Sarkar, $286,000.

119 Eugene St., Luke Drone and Ravyn Drove to Rafael Javier Jr. and Brittany K. Sanchez, $255,000.

3508 Shepard Road, Barbara Fredrick to Katherine Singleton, $195,000.

Yates

31491 1st St., Chenoa, James O. and Debra S. Fornero to Park A. Shilson, $72,000.

Bloomington

2010 Woodhavens Drive, Loan Arrangers to Cody Stultz, $166,500.

2010 Woodhavens Drive, Cody and Mary Stultz to Elizabeth C. Miller, $190,000.

8979 North 1550 East Road, Tom and Melissa Waterson to Drena L. Knecht, $285,000.

51 Brookstone Circle, Hershey Grove to James F. and Jill A. Hayes, $350,000.

502 Vale St., Dana Jokerst and Brent Bynum to Paul Robichaux and Sean Salvait, $360,000.

8 Geneva Court, Kristin McNamee and Tami Miller to Maple Hill Properties, $89,000.

1106 Rader Run, Lynnette and Herbert Smyer to Geetha Dhakshinamurthy, $227,000.

911 N. Madison St., Central Illinois Property Rentals to Julie R. Bates, $112,500.

2 Honeysuckle Court, Gary and Peggy Ifft to Charles L. and Valerie A. Corwin, $389,500.

1611 Myra Lane, Gayle M. Saunders to Charles and Susan Young, $345,000.

2512 Blarney Stone Lane, Ryan and Kara Scheets to Amy and Andrew Sholtis, $326,000.

1304 Glenwood Road, Amy M. and Andrew Sholtis to Joshua White and Lakeya Sanders, $125,900.

29 Pebblebrook Court, Sylvia A. Browning to William Keating and Vicki E. King, $364,900.

2810 Stevenson Drive, Quinn and Amy Boland to Jeffrey Alan Wegner, $425,000.

1409 Dallas St., Gregory L. and Kelli N. Bojan to Jayachithra Jayapal, $165,000.

212 N. Center St., Fred and Roberta M. Rabert to Zachary David Lewis, $215,000.

2902 Steppe Lane, Donald Franke toMitchell Kailin, $333, 564.

78 Astoria Way, Gustavo A. Gonzalez to James D. and Jane M. Novacek, $195,000.

21 Geneva Court, Samuel Ivan and April Marie Tonner to Mark Haeffele, Tom Sullivan and First State Bank Custodian, $131,289.

30 Crosswinds Court, Edward H. and Jean M. Kolb to Kay Ziebarth, $210,000.

1221 E. Washington St., Mary L. Diesel and Marie Ann Kennedy to Bobbie L. Simon, $193,500.

812 N. Oak St., Happiness Series to Janet A. Puntoni, $85,000.

407 N. Roosevelt Ave., Scott Dillman to Cody Troutman, $105,000.

114 Parkview Drive, Michael David Sr. and Dana Royce Dorsey to Ryan T. and Kendra Paitz, $279,900.

718 W. Walnut St., Courtney, Kenneth P. and Susan M. Klein to Loren C. Carter, $87,000.

24 Edgewood Court, Ronald G. Sr. Moore to Cole Wardlow, $173,000.

1109 N. Western Ave., Jordan Lemons to Sean McCaskey, $75,000.

2915 Dodge Drive, Shaun A. and Julia C. Callighan to Donald and Judith Stevens, $219,900.

35 Edgewood Court, Chris and Melody E. Jameson to Brandon and Lillian Krueger, $220,000.

203 S. Clayton St., Susan M. Kalter to Jonathan Stein, $119,000.

10 Shire Court, Jeremy E. Schou to Simhadriraju Chekuri, $135,000.

3616 Rave Road, Gavin and Charlotte Lienemann to Austin L. Kemp, $317,000.

3029 Ann Drive, Dalton and Lyndi Patrick to Sarah Belcher, $148,500.

1111 S. Hinshaw Ave., Jacob and Jazmine Fultz to Marilyn Cullers, $107,000.

40 Ashling Court, Fernandito and Carmen G. Aviles to Venkat Rajesh and Swati Rajesh Chalam, $273,000.

5019 Jeffrey T. and Patricia M. Purcell to Mark Jeremy and Jenna Renee Baier, $355,000.

10 Worthington Court, Robert and Tiffany Tripke to Wynn and Sonya Kao, $1,465,000.

1 Kerry Hall Court, John G. and Delayne D. Aaberg to Venkata Damala and Ramya Priya Neeli, $440,000.

11 Stoney Court, Michelle A. Wampler to Daniel W. and Julie L. Hoeniges, $705,000.

23 Waterside Circle, Harvey and Stacy Rhea to Vishal and Supriya Jain, $340,000.

Normal

1405 E. Vernon Ave., Bridgett Kennel and Gloria Anne McGowan to Esther A. Harrsion, $85,000.

802 Karin Drive, John E. Croft and Raw Living Trust to Navasu Properties, $130,000.

906 Ironwood CC Drive, Robert L. and Margaret H. Baker to Robert and Alison Cyphers, $230,000.

2452 Sanford Lane, Vernon G. and Martha L. Brogla to Garrett M. and Keersten N. Brogla, $360,000.

1207 Riordan St., Robert A., Susan D. and James D. Campbell to Ronald D. Jackson and Tina A. Kennedy, $140,000.

1004 Chippewa St., Obiora and Nkeiruka Nwapa to Anne M. Tshikaya, $185,000.

1102 N. Linden St., Gason and Kristin N. Guerrero to Edgardo Serbia, $189,900.

415 N. Towanda Ave., VRD at Normal to Mokad Enterprises, $2,066,738.

1312 Hanson Drive, Andrew Gruber to Aaron J. Albee, $160,000.

808 Ironwood CC Drive, Melissa Baczek and Shane Blanchette to Chad Alan Jones, $330,000.

501 E. Willow St., Robert and Marilyn Sutherland to Joel Garth Studebaker, $125,000.

1304 S. Linden, Rodney Walker to Brandon A. Norten, $140,000.

1205 Travertine Road, Thomas Lee and Joan Marie Bernhardt to Ronald L. Mack, $449,900.

1142 Hershey Road, Trunk Bay Construction to Cymbria A. Jung, $340,752.

2437 Corinth Lane, Twin City Developers to Laura M. Campbell, $323,322.

1005 Gregory St., Rebecca L. Ayers, Steven P. Crouch and Cinda Lu Clawson to James McNiff, $180,000.

Surrounding Townships

Cheney’s Grove

510 S. Main St., Saybrook, Rebecca Howes and Richard S. Hudson to Richard and Teresa Jean, $49,999.

114 E. Walnut St., Saybrook, Sidney Schaefer to Trever Evans, $28,500.

Chenoa

215 Ash St., Bashkim and Salije Gizhoski to Mary Elizabeth Whaley, $142,000

Dale

10695 Quinn St., Shirley, William Kennedy to Debbie Porter and Debra Manley, $50,000.

Danvers

5351 Karen St., Harold R. Harding to Ronald K. and Pamela Kay Ratcliffe, $357,900.

405 W. Exchange St., Ryan T. Neal to Brandon and Sarah Butler, $169,100.

18717 N. Arrowhead Lane, Paul and Gail Montgomery to Ryan T. Neal and Jenna M. Klaus, $245,000.

20490 North 150 East Road, Michael J. Grosso and James G. Hoppe to Keith D. and Lana B. Wiegand, $168,000.

Downs

20986 East 200 North Road, LeRoy, Nelson and Sarah Hevner to Brandon and Amanda Baker, $330,000.

Empire

504 E. Center St., LeRoy, Jon, Jeff and Ellen L. Sandage to Jeannine A. Winter, $78,000.

1004 Frances Ave., LeRoy, Ralph Dean and Norma Jean Burge to Ryan C. Casey, $249,900.

101 Cardinal Drive, LeRoy, Stewart H. and Mary Pamela Hutchinson to Nicole Leigh Bial-eschki, $205,500.

206 Gilmore Ave., LeRoy, Matthew Hartzler to Dylan Machenzi Hursh, $130,750.

105 Falcon Ridge Drive, LeRoy, Nathan Hodge to Robert Michael Spratt and Jill Christine Redenius, $190,000.

26812 US Highway 150, LeRoy, LeRoy Investment Group to Christopher Price, $160,000.

Gridley

410 Market St., Janice K. Fever to Amanda Donn Williams, $77,325.

Hudson

506 W. Washington St., Charlotte J. Cramer and Michele Hollman to Charlotte J. Cramer, $174,000.

Lexington

201 E. Wall St., Joshua V. Martin to Lance and Katie Golliday, $122,000.

108 Eastview Drive, Molly J. Higgins to Laura A. Hodges, $146,000.

206 S. West St., Ruth Ann and Steve Silver to Alec B. and Cameron J. Kilgore, $137,500.

Martin

507 N. Grove St., Colfax, Marc W. and Brent D. Shoemaker, Marla Lund and Kimberly K. Harris to Marshall J. and Shannon L. Erwin, $45,000.

Money Creek

1 Bent Tree Lane, Towanda, James Michael Russell to Gary and Susanne Grindley, $375,000.

19213 East 2200 North Road, Towanda, Cindy Lou Ross Ringer to Cristy M. and Jerome C. Meredith, $375,000.

18250 PJ Keller Highway, Hudson, Marlene J. and George F. Kahlfeldt to Jovannha Corral, $365,000.

Mount Hope

208 W. Franklin St., McLean, Katherine Ringer to Tucker and Karlie Brand, $93,000.

Old Town

19658 Oakwood Drive, Gerald E. and Ardythe J. Woerly to Gina Neitzel, $190,000.

8725 Camp Road, Dustin R. and Jennifer L. Fulks to Sandra Courson, $248, 500.

Randolph

4766 Skyline Drive, Heyworth, Sally A. and James T. Orrick to Micah A. and Amy L. Hardy, $170,000.

Towanda

651 Celebration Drive, Big Tiger Enterprises to Akshay Vilas Satam and Pooja Bholanath Deokar, $65,000.

661 Celebration Drive, Big Tiger Enterprises to Priyabrat Pradhan and Madhuri Vedula, $65,000.

1026 Decoy Court, Manoj Somasundaram and Sindhu Manoj to Dinesh Veeramallu and Kumari Lakshmi Sandhya Veravalli, $311,000.

3600 Napa Lane, Nancy K. Brady to Keystone Homes, $37,500.

