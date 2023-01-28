PJ, affectionately called Mr. Peanut Butter, is the sweetest cuddle pup around. He loves giving kisses and following his people... View on PetFinder
PJ
Nearly 400 custom Illinois plates were rejected last year because they were hard to read or deemed too offensive. Here's a look at a few.
The defendant was indicted Wednesday by a McLean County grand jury on the offense, and a warrant for her arrest was issued Thursday.
About four dozen charges for possession of child pornography are filed against a Normal man in McLean County court.
Conner M. McHale, 29, was pronounced deceased after a crash on Route 24 between Gridley and Chenoa.
Quain dealing with health issue
Here's Bill Flick's list of “The Official Rules for Bloomington-Normal." What would you add?
A Central Illinois man has been arrested on federal charges in connection to the suspected arson at the Planned Parenthood clinic in Peoria earlier this month.
Britley L. Hilger, 32, is charged with aggravated battery (Class 2), accused of punching a McLean County Detention Facility officer in the chest.
Next month, a new area code joins the region. Welcome to the 861.
The Pantagraph is compiling a list of weather-related closures. Have one to add? Email blmnews@pantagraph.com.