Photo package for A1

Workers use man lifts in light rain as they erect steel for the new Ferrero chocolate processing plant outside the existing plant, 2501 Beich Road, Bloomington, on Thursday. The $75 million plant will bring 50 new jobs to the area.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A steel skeleton rises out of open land as the Ferrero chocolate processing plant takes shape in southwest Bloomington. It will be Ferrero’s third chocolate processing facility in the world and its first in North America.
Becky Louise Sutton placed “fraudulent transfers” of bankruptcy funds from fiduciary bank accounts intended for creditors to accounts she handled — including her own bank account, credit card account, student loan account and mortgage.
