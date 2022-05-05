Philanthropic educational organization enters new phase

EUREKA-On April 11, the Eureka Chapter of P.E.O International, a philanthropic education organization, held its first hybrid In-person/Zoom meeting. The gavel was passed from Susan Argo who maintained and strengthened this organization during the Covid “pause” to Marj Crowe the current president.Crowe agreed to discuss the past, present, and future aspirations of this organization.

What is P.E.O.?

P.E.O.’s primary mission is to promote educational opportunities for women. We raise money for scholarships, grants, and loans, and we support Cottey College, a four-year woman’s school in Nevada, MO.

How long has P.E.O been an organization?

P.E.O. was founded on the Campus of Iowa Wesleyan College in 1869 making it one of the oldest women’s organizations in the country. It was started by seven 14- through 18-year-old female students who had the gumption to begin their own society to maintain their strong friendship and assist others. Their first philanthropy was designed to help women continue their education at a time when only men were encouraged to go to college. Their spirit of sisterhood continues to this day as P.E.O. has expanded to 6,000 chapters in the US and Canada comprising over one-half million women. Given the young age of its founders, it’s remarkable how much this organization has grown. Our local chapter was founded in Eureka in 1954 by thirteen women, making this our 68th year.

How did your local chapter manage during the pandemic?

We received a lot of guidance from the International Chapter. Of course, P.E.O had already overcome substantial challenges during the 1918 pandemic and the two World Wars. P.E.O. International taught us how to embrace technology and created a lot of resources for us to draw upon. As a result, under our past president’s leadership, we emerged more resilient, productive, and connected than before.

Why do you feel the chapter is stronger today?

Well, for example, in the past few years we helped two Eureka High School women graduates receive Star Scholarships of $2,500 each; we helped a number of women obtain 2% educational loans; and we helped a recent graduate from an area school receive a scholarship to Cottey College.

We maintained contact with each other (we call each other sisters) through monthly zoom meetings and outdoor lunches and we made monthly drop-offs of goodies for the homebound. Many of our sisters had lost friends and family during this period, so we joined together for an online memorial service, after which there was a collective sigh.

Now that the pandemic is waning, what do you hope to do in the future?

Our theme this year is “Raise the Bar to the Stars”. We want to find more women that we can assist with P.E.O. financial aid for education. We want to recruit more women from diverse backgrounds to join us in our mission. We want to continue to train our members to use technology effectively, and to strengthen our own leadership skills so that we can benefit both P.E.O. and our community. We want to make ourselves know as an organization that is equipped to help our community.

How does P.E.O. support our community?

In addition to the Star Scholarship and Educational Loan Fund, P.E.O. has developed grants and scholarships designed to help women throughout all the stages in their lives. For example, we have a grant for women returning to school called the Program for Continuing Education, and a grant to support women from other countries to get their education in the US, called the International Peace Scholarship. The Illinois Chapter of P.E.O. makes funds available to help senior women who are trying to stay in their homes, and for people who have met an unexpected financial crisis. We are always looking for ways to help local organizations and people in our community.

Who should people contact if they would like more information?

They can call or email Marj Crowe, 309-645-5348, mothermarj7@gmail.com, or they can access the P.E.O. International website at https://www.peointernational.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0