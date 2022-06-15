Petty: Meet Pantagraph journalists at a library near you

The Pantagraph newsroom is taking its show on the road.

Specifically, we're coming to a library near you.

This week marks the beginning of a new outreach program we're calling Out-of-Office Hours.

Each Friday afternoon, a few of our journalists will travel to a different library in our coverage area, where they'll be available to meet with any readers who want to stop by.

If no one comes to visit, the journalists will be quietly working on other projects. Our hope, however, is that our readers in these communities might stop by and share story ideas.

Our first stop will be the Heyworth Public Library, 119 E. Main St. Pantagraph journalists will be in the conference room there from noon to 3 p.m. this Friday, June 17.

After that, we'll be at a study room in the El Paso District Library, 149 W. 1st St., from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 24.

My sincere thanks to these libraries for their willingness to partner on this outreach effort. And my thanks in advance to those of you who take the time to meet with our newsroom representatives.

We will continue to publish our scheduled stops as the summer progresses. Of course, you can always share story ideas and news tips with our newsroom here: bit.ly/Pantagraph

You can also reach me personally at 309-820-3258 or allison.petty@lee.net.

We look forward to seeing you.

