Perry wins state title

CHARLESTON — Eureka senior Anna Perry cruised in the 3,200 (10:49.98) to win first place in the IHSA state finals on Saturday.

Perry broke free from the pack before the midway point of the 3,200 and won by almost eight seconds.

"I thought we would have had more competition at the beginning, but we didn't," said Perry of her season best. "I've been racing pretty much like this all season, so I went out there and learned to do it by myself."

Perry later finished eighth in the 1,600 (5:14.71). Eureka also received fifth from Laurel Munson in the long jump (17-1½) and points in three relays — fifth in the 4x400 (4:10.66) with team members Grace Wegner, Sophie Kaufman, Elle Knapp and Munson, seventh in the 4x800 (10:01.4) with team members Knapp, Meika Bender, Wegner and Callie Schumacher and ninth in the 4x200 (1:49.13) with team members Wegner, Kayleigh Tharp, Sophia Musselman and Munson — to take eighth with 26 points.

