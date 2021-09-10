Peoria spins away to top Danville 58-36

Peoria stumbled out of the blocks but found its stride in the second quarter of a 58-36 win over Danville for an Illinois high school football victory on September 10.
In recent action on August 27, Danville faced off against Champaign Central and Peoria took on Peoria Richwoods on August 27 at Peoria Richwoods High School. For more, click here.
Peoria broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 58-28 lead over Danville.
The Vikings came from behind to grab the advantage 28-20 at intermission over the Lions.
Danville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-6 advantage over Peoria as the first quarter ended.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.