Peoria Notre Dame beats Urbana 1-0

Peoria Notre Dame had the advantage on Urbana 1-0 but the game could not be completed when referees stopped the contest for an Illinois high school football victory on September 10.
The first quarter gave the Irish a 2-0 lead over the Tigers.
Recently on August 27 , Peoria Notre Dame squared up on Metamora in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.