Paul Sullivan: The Kris Bryant lovefest in his return to Wrigley Field goes according to script

CHICAGO — Kris Bryant didn’t renovate Wrigley Field, but he helped fill the ballpark during his six-plus seasons with the Chicago Cubs.

Bryant didn’t start the Marquee Sports Network, but he was one of the main reasons fans opted to pay extra to watch the Cubs on TV.

And Bryant didn’t single-handedly end the Cubs’ 107-year championship drought, though it’s doubtful they could’ve won the 2016 World Series without him.

That’s why the departure of the former Cubs star on July 30 was so agonizing to a great number of fans — and why his return to Wrigley Friday in a San Francisco Giants uniform was a bigger deal than all the other homecomings of the 2016 team.

Bryant helped change the clubhouse culture, enriched the owners and rewarded Cubs fans with something they had waited a lifetime for, but those things still weren’t enough to secure a long-term deal and keep him around for the next several years.

Whether that’s the fault of Chairman Tom Ricketts, former President Theo Epstein and current President Jed Hoyer — or of Bryant and his agent, Scott Boras — is up for debate.

It’s complicated, of course, and no one but Bryant really knows why he couldn’t remain a Cub for life.

Maybe he could have overruled Boras, marched into Hoyer’s office and told him they had a deal, as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt reportedly did Thursday to team President Art Rooney II. Perhaps he could’ve told reporters he would “sign myself here,” as White Sox slugger José Abreu announced during his walk year in 2019.

Either way, it’s shame a player as beloved as Bryant was in Chicago had to be traded for a pair of prospects because the two sides couldn’t agree on money, especially when he made the owners so much and was paid so much by them — over $64 million during his Cubs career.

It didn’t have to end the way it did, but you can’t rewrite history, as much as some would like to try.

Everything went according to script Friday in the Giants’ 6-1 win over the Cubs before 29,439 sunbaked fans at Wrigley.

Bryant got his lovefest. Cubs fans got a chance to say “thanks.” And it was a gorgeous late-summer day.

As Joe Maddon often said, quoting “The Office,” it was a “win-win-win” situation.

Bryant went 0 for 3 with a walk in his return. Kyle Hendricks, who called it a “unique experience” facing a “really, really good friend,” struck Bryant out in his first two at-bats.

“He really crushes mistakes, and I think he’s probably looking to do something pretty special while he’s here,” Hendricks said. “So we’re trying to keep him from doing that.”

Bryant was moved to tears while watching the now-traditional pregame video tribute, and the Cubs presented him with a panel from their old center-field scoreboard — 17, his jersey number.

Ricketts, business operations president Crane Kenney and senior vice president of player personnel Jason McLeod — subbing for the quarantining Hoyer, who tested positive for COVID-19 — thanked Bryant and gave him bro-hugs.

Ricketts needed to do some damage control after the way the “Big 3″ departed. After the trades of Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Báez, Ricketts issued a statement thanking them for their contributions while adding: “I also wish to acknowledge Jed and his team for making the tough decisions necessary to build the next great Cubs team.”

He could’ve saved his praise for Hoyer for another day and focused on the players, but that’s the Cubs Way. Before Friday’s ceremony, Bryant was asked if he heard from Ricketts after the trade.

“Yeah, he called me,” Bryant replied.

So how did that go?

“He left a voicemail,” Bryant said, admitting he didn’t reply because he had “too many phone calls.”

Bryant said everything was OK between him and Rickettses despite the awkward ending.

“Totally,” he said. “They gave me a lot of money while I was here. How could I hate someone? I don’t feel ill will toward anybody. It’s such a dumb thing to even think about or do. Yeah, you could be mad at how certain situations are handled. But I got to put on the Cubs uniform basically any day I wanted. If I wanted to play every day, they would’ve let me play every single day.

“That’s so special. Not many people get to do that, and like I say, get paid lots of money to do it. I have a tremendous amount of respect for every single person that I’ve seen in this organization, and it will always be that way.”

Some fans are still holding out hope that Bryant will re-sign with the Cubs this offseason, and he didn’t rule that out Friday. But that would be a mistake. Sequels are never as good as the original.

Just as Jon Lester learned after his 2014 trade from the Boston Red Sox to the Oakland A’s that greener pastures lie elsewhere, eventually leading to his deal with the Cubs, Bryant will find a new home and will fit in just fine.

The guess here is the Los Angeles Dodgers, but who knows?

And the Cubs will sign some other free agents who will try to bring some joy into the lives of their fans. Billy Williams and Sammy Sosa were traded, and Greg Maddux and Andre Dawson left as free agents.

The Cubs survived. No one is irreplaceable.

Just when you least expect it, some 29-year-old career minor leaguer might show up and win the hearts of Cubs fans. It happens, as Frank “The Tank” Schwindel can attest.

Maybe Schwindel, Patrick Wisdom and Rafael Ortega will be part of the “next great Cubs team,” whenever that time comes.

The century is still young.

