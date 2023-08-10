US STATE DEPARTMENT

A Bay Area family of six had everything arranged for their trip to France at the end of June — except a passport renewal for one of their sons. They'd booked their flights and accommodations in April and gotten a passport appointment in May, paying for expedited service. But one week before the trip, their son's passport still hadn't arrived. They started making daily calls to the U.S. State Department, which issues and renews passports, but couldn't get through to anyone.

It wasn't until they saw posts on local Facebook groups that they realized there was a national passport appointment backlog.

Why is there a passport backlog right now?

Andres Rodriguez, lead community relations officer for passport services at the State Department, said the passport backlog is a result of the pandemic's effect on travel.

During the pandemic, the usual number of expiring passport renewals and new applications significantly decreased because of travel restrictions. As restrictions eased and travel resumed, applications surged. Many people whose passports had expired applied for renewals, and a considerable number of people who had never obtained a passport before also applied for the first time.

As of March 24, the latest available data, passport processing times were 10-13 weeks, and expedited service was taking seven to nine weeks.

Processing times include the duration a person's application spends at passport agencies or centers, excluding any additional time taken for mailing.

The department is receiving roughly 400,000 passport applications a week, down from 500,000 earlier in the year. Last year, more than 22 million passports were issued, and the department is on track to surpass that number this year.

According to the State Department, limited appointments are available at passport agencies, and the department prioritizes life-or-death emergencies.

What is being done to reduce the backlog?

They're increasing overtime for all employees across the network, hiring more passport specialists to handle the paper-based process and using a satellite agency in Washington, D.C., to assist with renewal applications.

Rodriguez said that the key to improvement long-term is modernizing the system, rather than relying on increased overtime, which is why the State Department piloted an online passport renewal system in February 2022. The system offered applicants a user-friendly portal to create profiles, upload documents and photos, make payments and renew their passports without the need for paper submissions.

This pilot version processed around 500,000 applications before being temporarily taken down for system enhancements in March 2023. The plan is to reintroduce the system by the end of the year, providing the public with a more efficient and convenient option for renewing passports online.

Where can you make a passport appointment?

■ Call (877) 487-2778 to make a passport appointment with the State Department. Remember that wait times can be lengthy, so it's best to call right when the department opens or a little bit before to get in the call queue. Representatives are available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The department is closed on federal holidays.

■ Various post offices, libraries and local government offices across the United States are organizing passport fairs. Most of these fairs cater to first time customers and children who are using Form DS-11 to submit their passport applications.

■ More than 8,000 U.S. passport acceptance facilities, which include post offices, libraries and local government offices, send passport document applications to the State Department. Don't confuse that with the 26 regional passport agencies where you can make an appointment only if you have travel booked within 14 calendar days or need a foreign visa within 28 calendar days.

■ Find your congressional district and representative to request passport application help.

■ Use a passport expediter service, such as PassportsandVisas.com. Courier or expediter services charge anywhere from $150 to $300 to handle and submit your passport application on your behalf. The services also have access to appointments set aside by the government to help serve disabled customers, those who are unable to leave work or those who have children.

Speeding up the process

■ Make sure your passport isn't expiring before you book a trip. Once you realize that your passport may be expiring soon, try to make an appointment.

■ You can check your application status online. You can also register for email updates. Status updates may not be available in the first two weeks after you submit your application.

■ If you have a trip within two weeks, contact your local congressional representative to see if you can get expedited processing.

■ Fee waivers for a replacement passport are available through the Disaster Recovery Reform Act if you lost your passport in a major disaster.