Panthers find ways to rally again, top Blues 4-3 in shootout

SUNRISE, Fla. — Sam Reinhart and Anton Lundell scored in the shootout, and the Florida Panthers continued their string of comebacks by rallying from three one-goal deficits to beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 on Saturday.

Maxim Mamin scored two goals and Reinhart added a goal for Florida. Lucas Carlsson and Anton Lundell each had two assists and Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves for the Panthers — plus stopped Ryan O'Reilly to end the shootout.

Ville Husso made a career-best 48 saves for the Blues, who got goals from Brandon Saad, Logan Brown and Jake Walman. O'Reilly had two assists for St. Louis.

The Blues played the final 1:57 of overtime on the penalty kill, and most of that with defenseman Robert Bortuzzo playing without a stick. All he had was arms and legs to get in passing lanes, and even with Florida playing 4-on-3 — and four sticks vs. two — the Blues found a way to go to a shootout.

But Bobrovsky came up with the save at the end to seal the win, and Florida improved to 14-1-0 at home.

Husso was playing in back-to-back games for the first time this season since St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Florida pulled Bobrovsky with 2:36 left, down by one.

Bobrovsky was back with 2:34 left, with the game tied.

It was that easy and that quick: Lundell won a faceoff, tapping the puck back to Mamin, who ripped a one-timer past Husso to tie the game at 3-3.

And with that, the legend of the Comeback 'Cats continued.

After getting down 4-1 to Washington on Tuesday and 3-0 to Buffalo on Thursday — then finding ways to win both games — the Panthers found themselves in familiar territory when St. Louis opened the scoring on Brown's second goal of the season at 5:24 of the opening period.

Such was the way the first two periods went: St. Louis would score, Florida would answer. Mamin tied it at 1-1 for the Panthers exactly 100 seconds after Brown's goal.

Walman put the Blues back on top 6:36 into the second, and Reinhart tapped in a rebound at 18:00 of that period to knot things up again.

Saad made it 3-2 St. Louis at 4:29 of the third, redirecting a pass from O'Reilly just under Bobrovsky's right leg. And just as they did when facing 1-0 and 2-1 deficits, the Panthers tied the game yet again.

