Pantagraph newsroom answers: What advice do you have for today's new graduates?

"Everyone forgets that Icarus also flew." This is the first line of my favorite poem, "Failing and Flying" by Jack Gilbert. You should look it up, but the general point is: The outcome of an experience does not determine whether it was worthwhile. A relationship can end and still have been beautiful. An endeavor can fail and still have been meaningful. You really can't control whether you're going to get hurt in this life; oftentimes, the biggest heartbreaks are the ones you never see coming. So seize your happiness where you can find it, and try to enjoy the ride.

— Allison Petty, Central Illinois editor

“Go into the world and do well. But more importantly, go into the world and do good.” Former Illinois Wesleyan University President Minor Myers Jr. often said that, and I don't think I've ever heard a truer piece of advice. Also, don't judge your life by how others are doing. Everyone's journey is their own.

— Roger Miller, night city editor

Whether you’re continuing your education or starting a career, these next few years are huge in setting the direction your life will take — so make the most of them! Take every opportunity you can. Join that club, even if you don’t know anyone else yet who’s doing it. Go to campus and community events. Accept invitations. Don’t skip class. If you want to write, play sports, work in health care, teach — do that in every way you can, no matter how small. Self-improvement and self-care are just as important as the academic and career lessons you will learn, so find ways to do that in your spare time — take a cool class, volunteer on a spring break service trip, spend time with your grandparents, travel to a new place that interests you, whether near or far. All of these things will introduce you to new people, interests and experiences that will make you grow as a person and stay with you for the rest of your life.

— Robyn Gautschy Skaggs, regional content editor

The world is at your doorstep and your time starts now. Embrace it. You may be embarking on a career or you may be continuing your education. You may be doing both! Whatever you're doing, soak it in every day and cherish the memories and friendships you make. As you settle into your routines and seemingly get busier every year as your personal world expands, time will go by ever faster. Take it from me, I've been out of college 39 years and graduation seems like last year! So pause. Breathe. And enjoy!

— Dan McNeile, Central Illinois desk editor

When you make mistakes or flat-out fail, don't give up. But be sure to learn. Remember that only you can decide if you're happy or successful — don't let others define what those words mean to you. Do things that put you out of your comfort zone, make friends with people who aren't like you and travel whenever you get the chance. Always err on the side of being kind.

— Justin Conn, Central Illinois sports editor

Don’t feel like you have to jump right into your dream job, life or school right after graduation. You’ll need some flexibility, but waiting around for exactly the right opportunity might mean you never get there. Sometimes it is more important to find stepping stones where you can keep learning before you set your sights on something you want to do long term. Those of you heading to the workforce have helpful timing with the competition to fill open positions, but still keep in mind you don’t need to land exactly right the first time. ​

— Connor Wood, education reporter

Make the most of summer before your family and friends go off to college, start jobs or wherever their path may lead because you will never get that time back. It doesn’t matter how successful you are or will be because only you can define what that looks like for yourself. What truly matters most is the people around you, because entering the real world into adulthood can be scary and life is always changing, and I promise you will want those people by your side to help guide you through it.

— Olivia Jacobs, newsroom assistant

Enjoy the moment. Be patient. Don't be afraid to take a leap or try something new.

— Kade Heather, courts reporter

Take a breath. No, really — take a breath. You don’t have to have it all figured out right now, but in this moment, you do have the chance to step away from what you know. Take that step. Take the opportunities that feel right and the ones that feel scary. And when you feel alone, try not to worry too much. You’ll find your people; just give it time.

— Kelsey Watznauer, city editor

