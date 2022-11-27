 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pantagraph goes 'In Search of Santa' this holiday season

Santa
The Pantagraph is seeking suggestions to feature in a new holiday feature, "In Search of Santa," to draw attention to people whose lives illustrate the true meaning of Christmas. 

We are looking for your help to find these local Santas. Do you know someone whose selflessness and kindness could help inspire others this holiday season? To make a suggestion, visit bit.ly/insearchofsanta to fill out our online form.

Alternately, you can give us a call at 309-820-3352, the phone number for newsroom assistant Olivia Jacobs. Please leave your name, a phone number where you can be reached, the name of the person you want to mention, a way to contact the person and why you think he or she is a special Santa. 

The Pantagraph will feature as many as we can between now and Christmas. 

