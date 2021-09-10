 Skip to main content
Pana pours it on Gillespie 44-13

Pana's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Gillespie 44-13 in Illinois high school football on September 10.

The Panthers' dominance showed as they carried a 30-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Pana's offense jumped to a 21-7 lead over Gillespie at halftime.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

Recently on August 27 , Pana squared up on Vandalia in a football game . For more, click here.

