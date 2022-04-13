Timber Pointe Outdoor Center facing staff shortage ahead of summer camp season

HUDSON — Timber Pointe Outdoor Center Executive Director Lydia Gartner has been sending a lot more emails lately.

She said she has been attending back-to-back job fairs and emailing professors, student groups and different schools daily because the organization has seen a slow stream of employee applications heading into the camping season.

Timber Pointe Outdoor Center, 20 Timber Pointe Lane, Hudson, welcomes around 1,000 campers throughout a season, which runs from May 29 through Aug. 12 this year. Training for staff members begins May 22.

Partnered with Easterseals of Central Illinois, the nonprofit group’s campsite at Lake Bloomington is “designed to offer specialized, inclusive, and adapted programming to meet the needs of individual campers,” and Gartner said it sees campers with more than 60 different diagnoses each year.

It consists of weekly day camps for ages 5 to 17, overnight camps for ages 7 to 17 and adult overnight camps for ages 18 and older. The center hosts around 60 to 100 campers per week.

But this year, the camp is facing an unprecedented dilemma.

“We’re seeing the most registrations at this point that we’ve ever seen. Our day camp filled up in just a few weeks,” Gartner said, adding there is a waitlist of around 10 campers for each week of day camp.

Meanwhile, she said the camp has received the fewest applications it has ever seen to this point.

Timber Pointe has five program staff members who facilitate activities, instruct safety procedures and lifeguard its pools. The organization is looking for at least five more program staff members.

The group has six counselors hired and is aiming for 23, “but we can make it work with 20,” Gartner said.

A counselor is assigned to no more than four campers.

“They’re their campers’ cheerleader, buddy, role model, coach, friend throughout the week,” Gartner said, noting that many workers are students majoring in pre-health, physical or occupational therapy, nursing or education.

“They develop that therapeutic relationship with the camper of supporting them through successes, challenges and helping them out with activities and daily living, personal care, if they need assistance with that,” she said.

Because of the need for more staff members, Gartner has been limiting the number of campers, leading to the waitlists.

Workers are paid a $360 weekly stipend and are provided on-site housing and food. Gartner said the stipend increased from last year’s $330 per week and has been bumped slightly higher over recent years.

“If we don’t hit those (staffing) numbers, then essentially we’re going to need to start calling and canceling campers,” Gartner said. “We’ve definitely done way more recruitment strategies than we ever have before, but we’re not seeming to strike luck.”

She said applications have increased slightly in the past few weeks, however. She guesses that the hiring issue could have arisen because the outdoor center had to limit capacity and staffing the past two years due to the pandemic, and the program is back at regular capacity this year.

Timber Pointe received a three-year grant from the American Camp Association last year to fund a counselor-in-training program, which Gartner hopes can help lead to staffing stability.

Elliot Allen, who was a program staff member one year and a counselor for two years at Timber Pointe, is leading the counselor-in-training program this year.

The CIT program is for high school students ages 15 to 17 who are interested in becoming a counselor at Timber Pointe or working with all abilities of campers. The CIT program currently has one student hired with a goal of 10. CITs are paid $150 per week.

Allen said while “the goal is always retention,” his objective is to instill the necessary teamwork, leadership, communication and other skills into the prospective counselors.

“Even if we don’t retain those CITs into long-term counselors, we’re hoping to equip them with these really great leadership and adulting skills for them to go on and do great things, and form an entirely new community that they can bring inclusion into another workplace,” Allen said.

People can apply for any position at timberpointeoutdoorcenter.com/work. Applicants must be 18 years old and fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Experience in therapeutic recreation, outdoor education, special education or related fields is preferred, but not required.

Gartner said that on top of the physical and emotional stamina to do 10 to 12 weeks of overnight camp with a team of people they will live and work with, “Really, the main things we ask for is a willingness to learn and a heart for the population that we serve."

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

